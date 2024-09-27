Coming of age in the time of video

Engaging as all this is, for me the book also provided triggers to video memories that don’t fall directly within the ambit of Tiwary’s study. Though we didn’t have a video player in our own house until I was 10, by the mid-1980s the bulk of my contemporary-film-watching was on cassettes— including pirated ones—rather than in halls. Video may have created a parallel structure to the mainstream Hindi film industry, as Tiwary points out, but for many viewers of the time, the lines were very blurred: we watched larger-than-life films like Shahenshah on small screens with animated ads dancing over the action. Even after the advent of satellite TV in our home in early 1992, video played a big role in my viewing—I filled dozens of VHS cassettes with my favourite music videos, old films or TV shows. Which means I relate to Tiwary’s point about video combining an immaterial experience with a material or physical one.