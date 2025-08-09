Book review: Exploring identity and home in Jeet Thayil's 'The Elsewhereans'

Jeet Thayil’s new book The Elsewhereans has been published as fiction, but it defies neat generic classifications. With its moorings in memoir, biography, travelogue, photography and history, it is at once an impulsive creature as well as recognisably part of an august literary tradition, heralded by writers like W.G. Sebald and J.M. Coetzee, among others, who dissolved the line between fact and fiction in their work. The style of these writers has inspired epithets like “facto-fiction" or “ficto-fact", both of which accurately describe the affinities of the story Thayil tells us in this book.

At its core, The Elsewhereans is Thayil’s take on his parents’ life: T.J.S. George, a distinguished journalist with multiple careers in India, Hong Kong and New York (“the first editor of independent India to be charged with sedition," as Thayil tells us) and Ammu George, a former school teacher who lived a peripatetic life with her husband before passing away in 2024. The story of their first encounter, love affair and marriage is the foundation of the book. It begins in 1957 and runs for over 60 years, interspersed with vignettes from Thayil’s own life as well key moments in the social and political history of India.

The story is told through two voices, switching between the first and third person, though it is clear that the narrative consciousness is one. The occasional “I" voice belongs to a character named “Jeet", who has grown up between several places, though he is not entirely deracinated from his roots in Kerala. A poet with a nomadic life who has tragically lost his wife, he has fallen into a habit of using drugs and alcohol to excess. But these autobiographical details—which Thayil had explored in finer detail in his 2020 novel Low—do not lead him off track. His focus remains the story of his parents’ life together and for this reason he needs the third-person omniscient voice to put a bit of distance between himself and his subjects.

The urge to revisit and understand our parents’ past isn’t uncommon. British-American writer Christopher Isherwood wrote a masterful account of his parents’ lives in his 1971 classic Kathleen and Frank, cleverly subtitled, The Autobiography of a Family. The Elsewhereans pays homage to this truism as well. A biography of one’s parents is, in its broadest sense, an autobiography of all the people they came from and all those they leave behind. In this sense, the first-person narrator is as essential a scaffold for the story as the gallery of eccentric aunts, grandparents and cousins is. All of them come and go into the narrative at will but remain firmly etched in the reader’s memory.

The Elsewhereans has affinity with books like Michael Ondaatje’s exhilarating memoir Running in the Family (1982) but it unfolds at a slower pace. It meanders like a river, whimsically gathering memory pieces, like flowing water carries stones and silt along the way. There are many digressions—a fleeting glance is cast on the Opium Wars while talking about a Malayali midwife’s addiction to the substance, for instance. The anecdotes turn gossipy sometimes, the reader gets a glimpse into a cousin’s failed marriage, which she had agreed to as a rebound to a heartbreak over a lesbian affair.

View Full Image Published by HarperCollins India, 224 pages, ₹ 699

The narrative flows mostly chronologically, as George and Ammu keep moving from place to place with their two children, pitching tents in Bombay (now Mumbai), Patna, Hong Kong, New York and Bangalore (now Bengaluru), carried along the winds of change and circumstance. At the end of their restless peregrinations, there is always the promise of refuge in Ammu’s ancestral home in Mamalassery, a hamlet in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. That house remains the only still point in a world where the idea of “home" keeps shifting faster than any of the characters can keep pace with.

At its most abstract as well as permanent, the word “home" brings up, for each member of the family, people they have become attached to in the past. During George’s brief stint in Vietnam, first as a journalist to cover the American war, and later as a schoolteacher in the country’s north, he gets close to a beautiful Vietnamese guide, who is one of the most moving characters in the story. Ammu discovers a friend in Prasanna, a fellow Malayali homemaker in Hong Kong, and together they grow their financially illiterate husbands’ corpuses by investing in the stock market.

Jeet bonds with a drug dealer called Obelix in Berlin—his name uncannily resonant of his looks. A husband and father who feels as displaced as Jeet does, Obelix is much more desperate to find a foothold in the world than him, even willing to embrace the hardships of a city life for the sake of a better future. But Jeet has no such intentions. “I am a migrant," he explains patiently to Obelix, “not an immigrant. In some time, in a month or two or three I’ll leave." When his flummoxed interrogator asks, “But why?", he gives a pithy riposte: “Melanin."

The quest for home is a well-worn trope in fiction. In the hands of lesser writers, it can fall flat and turn into an exercise in solipsism. But there is no such danger in Thayil’s book. From the very first page, with its tall stack of epigraphs (including one from Ammu: “Old age is a shipwreck"), to the sepia-tinted photographs of people and places—all too real as well as all too achingly born out of the writer’s imagination—not a single gesture in the book feels overextended. Each page is laced with grief for the vanishing present, including a brilliant evocation of Kerala’s uncontrollably wild monsoons, but there’s no trace of melodrama.

As George and Ammu enter their 90s, their son sobers up. But the family’s primal itch to be on the move, to discover the world beyond their doorstep, never leaves them. In her grand old age, the third-person narrator tells us, “it seems to Ammu she has no home, for home is no longer a city or a country and the people in them, but the rooms of the houses in which she’s lived."

She would be glad that her final resting place is between the pages of this haunting book written by her son.

