Book review: Exploring identity and home in Jeet Thayil's 'The Elsewhereans'
Jeet Thayil’s new book is a hybrid of fiction, biography, history and imagination, revisiting the story of his parents
Jeet Thayil’s new book The Elsewhereans has been published as fiction, but it defies neat generic classifications. With its moorings in memoir, biography, travelogue, photography and history, it is at once an impulsive creature as well as recognisably part of an august literary tradition, heralded by writers like W.G. Sebald and J.M. Coetzee, among others, who dissolved the line between fact and fiction in their work. The style of these writers has inspired epithets like “facto-fiction" or “ficto-fact", both of which accurately describe the affinities of the story Thayil tells us in this book.