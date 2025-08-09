Book review: Exploring identity and home in Jeet Thayil's 'The Elsewhereans'

The story is told through two voices, switching between the first and third person, though it is clear that the narrative consciousness is one. The occasional “I" voice belongs to a character named “Jeet", who has grown up between several places, though he is not entirely deracinated from his roots in Kerala. A poet with a nomadic life who has tragically lost his wife, he has fallen into a habit of using drugs and alcohol to excess. But these autobiographical details—which Thayil had explored in finer detail in his 2020 novel Low—do not lead him off track. His focus remains the story of his parents’ life together and for this reason he needs the third-person omniscient voice to put a bit of distance between himself and his subjects.