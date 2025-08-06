A new book looks at Michael Douglas and the confused American man

“He certainly wasn’t on the side of the conservatives and the religious extremists who were outraged by the feminist movement, condemning the civil rights campaign as a tool of the devil," she writes. “But he also didn’t seem to think that the feminist movement and the changes happening in the political and cultural reality of women had anything to do with him. And in that way, he was a kind of cinematic stand-in for a lot of men of the time: liberal, tolerant and clueless."