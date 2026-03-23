New on shelves: Four new titles to read this season

‘Eradication’, by Jonathan Miles In this oddly terrifying story, a jazz musician-turned-school teacher undertakes a mission to save an uninhabited Pacific Island from an invasive species of goats, only to discover far more serious threats lurking in this Edenic setting. Jonathan Miles’ slim novel raises profound moral questions while being grounded in a spirit of bleak comedy.

Published by Hachette India, 176 pages, ₹699

‘Worlds of Islam: A Global History’ by James McDougall As large sections of the Islamic world remain under attack, this new history of the religion seeks to offer a comprehensive account of its evolution, from the 7th century AD to the contemporary times. Professor of History at Oxford University, James McDougall highlights the diversity within Islam while examining the repercussions of its contact with colonialism, nationalism and global reformist movements.

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Published by Penguin Random House India, 624 pages, ₹1,299

‘Water, Nature, Progress: Solutions for a New India’ by Parameswaran Iyer, Arunabha Ghosh and Richard Damania In spite of 18% of the world’s population living in India, the country has only 4% of the global freshwater resources. Taking off on this hard truth, as well as the fact of a steadily warming planet, Parameswaran Iyet, Arunabha Ghosh and Richard Damania offer a framework for remedial action in their forthcoming book. Taking a multi-pronged approach, they bring in public finance, private investment and behavioural change to bear on their proposed solutions.

Published by HarperCollins India, 296 pages, ₹799

‘The Mumbai School for Murder’ by Meeti Shroff-Shah A school teacher-cum-mystery novelist becomes a sleuth in Meeti Shroff-Shah’s new novel. Set in a posh educational institution in Mumbai, this whodunit pursues the seemingly ordinary death of Ms Venus, a hot-tempered teacher known for her sharp tongue. Matters take a mysterious turn as the last person to have clashed with the deceased suddenly goes missing.

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