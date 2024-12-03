New on shelves: Ila Arun’s autobiography, a translation of Kabir's songs & more

‘The Art of Physics: Eight Elegant Ideas to Make Sense of Almost Everything’, by Zahaan Bharmal It’s common knowledge that physics describes the laws of the universe. But Zahaan Bharmal’s new book argues that it can illuminate the mysteries of human relationships as well. Moving away from the well-trodden path of the social sciences, the author brings in thermodynamics, quantum mechanics and much more to make sense of the chaotic ways in which the human world works. (HarperCollins India, 272 pages, ₹499) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘The Notbook of Kabir’, by Anand Kabir is lauded as one of India’s great mystical poets, a revolutionary for his time and beyond. Anand revisits his legacy to illuminate its impact on contemporary India. Not only did Kabir’s poetry speak against injustice, but it also helped reimagine activism as an instrument of social justice. Exploring Kabir’s timeless appeal, Anand draws fresh interest to one of the pioneers of all times. (Penguin Random House, 332 pages, ₹499)

Also read: Hanif Kureishi's ‘Shattered’: A difficult patient’s notes on recovery ‘The Chess Revolution: Understanding the Power of an Ancient Game in the Digital Age’, by Peter Doggers How did the ancient game of chess, a pursuit of nerds and difficult to master, turn into a global phenomenon? Journalist Peter Doggers attempts to answer this question in The Chess Revolution. Tracing the evolution of the game—once played by kings and queens, now a world-class sport, with formidable AI-powered contenders—he weaves a riveting narrative. (Hachette India, 416 pages, ₹799) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}