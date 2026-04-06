New on shelves: ‘The Dog Meows, The Cat Barks’, 'Gangrene' and other titles

Published to mark Dalit History Month, this anthology showcases a diversity of voices—from leading lights like Nanak Singh and Gudial Singh to Attarjit, one of the earliest Dalit writers to leave an imprint on the landscape of Punjabi literature. This important volume provides a glimpse into Dalit lives in the state.

‘Gangrene: Punjabi Dalit Short Stories,’ translated by Akshaya Kumar and Navdeep Singh, Penguin Random House India, 208 pages, ₹499.

In 2023, Maya the tigress, who had reigned over the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra since her birth in 2010, suddenly disappeared one day in August. Much loved by visitors, she seemed calm under human gaze, and left behind a legacy that outlived her. Anant Sonawane tells her remarkable story in this book.

‘Maya: The Biography of a Tiger’, by Anant Sonawane, HarperCollins India, 192 pages, ₹699.

Eka Kurniawan, one of the most talented voices from Indonesia, is back with a new book. Part youthful rebellion and part social satire, The Dog Meows, The Cat Barks tells the story of a boy called Sato Reang in a small Javanese town, who is pushed into a life of piety by his father, but it ends up having the exact opposite effect.

‘The Dog Meows, The Cat Barks’ , by Eka Kurniawan, translated by Annie Tucker, Speaking Tiger, 168 pages, ₹499.

As the war continues to devastate global economy, this timely book puts forward the thesis that China’s economic ambitions are entirely trained to destroy the US. The former’s “90% Model”, Ram Charan explains, is to “build capacity to meet 90% of global demand, sell at below marginal cost with 20% deliberately depreciated currency, flood markets with subsidized exports.”