New on Shelves: A biography of M.S. Golwalkar, Cecelia Ahern's latest, and more

'Ruminations: 101 & More Short Essays on the Spirit of Indian Art', by B.N. Goswamy

Posthumously published, this book of essays by art historian B.N. Goswamy, who died late last year, traces the history of Indian and South Asian art. This primer features evocative descriptions of the lost artisans’ guilds of Europe, the dazzling embroideries in the Calico Museum, the beauty of Tibetan sand mandalas and more. (Penguin Random House India, 568 pages, ₹1299)

Also read: Excerpt from Ramachandra Guha's book, 'Speaking With Nature' 'Golwalkar: The Myth Behind the Man, The Man Behind the Machine' by Dhirendra Jha M.S. Golwalkar moulded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and expanded it into the pan-India network it is today. Drawing from original archival material and interviews, Dhirendra Jha goes beyond the urban legends about Golwalkar's life to draw a compelling portrait of one of the most prominent Hindutva leaders. (Simon & Schuster, 416 pages, ₹899)

‘Society Girl: A Tale of Sex, Lies and Scandal’ by Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood-Khan This is a book that started as a true crime podcast, Notes on a Scandal, an investigation into the death of Karachi-based poet Mustafa Zaidi in 1970. The book details the years-long investigation that ultimately came to no conclusion and also serves as an in-depth analysis of Pakistan’s political world, high society, criminal underbelly and the media of the time. (Roli Books, 360 pages, ₹595)

Also read: Pushpesh Pant's new book digs into Delhi's layered food history 'Into The Storm' by Cecelia Ahern Best-selling Irish novelist Cecelia Ahern is much loved for her sensitive yet compelling storytelling and her deeply emotional tales of love and living with lovelessness. She returns to her favourite themes of self-discovery, transformation and the search for individual freedom in her new book, which starts in the middle of a raging snowstorm in a remote country town. (Harper Collins India, 384 pages, ₹499)

'When A Forest Walks' by Neha P Lal Blending folklore and fantasy, this is a tale about the dream of home, stability and community. Alki is determined to build a home of her own on a piece of land that is rumoured to be home to a ghost, despite the disapproval of her neighbours and parents, and with a little help from her friends. (NuVoice Press, 272 pages, ₹199)

‘The Number You Are Calling is Switched Off’ by Tushar Srivastava Written by a former journalist, this fast-paced novel captures the heart of Delhi's political machinations and social mores. From politicians offices to police stations and the streets of the capital, this a breathlessly written book. (Occam, 197 pages, ₹399)