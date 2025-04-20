New on shelves: Four titles you must bookmark this month

‘Sound Affects’, by Julian Treasure Hearing may not be as highly rated as the other senses, but it is a vital tool for survival for humans and animals alike. In this new book, Julian Treasure, best known as a business expert, takes a deep dive into the mysterious power of sound and the ways in which it is produced, consumed and disseminated in the world today. Published by Hachette, 400 pages, ₹799

‘My Name is Jasmine’, by Shashi Warrier A young woman wakes up in a hospital having lost her memory. It’s probably one of the oldest opening gambits in a thriller writer’s bag of tricks. But Shashi Warrier promises to bring craft and intrigue into this familiar plot point in his new book. With her extensive knowledge of artillery, who is Jasmine, the eponymous protagonist? Read the novel to find out. Published by Simon & Schuster, 320 pages, ₹499

'The Ghadar Movement', by Rana Preet Gill In 1913, as anti-colonial movements were brewing in India and Great Britain, a group of Indian immigrants in the US were hatching their very own plot to overthrow the British raj. Rana Preet Gill recounts that fascinating history in this carefully researched book, bringing to life characters like Lala Har Dayal, Kartar Singh Sarabha and Harnam Singh Tundilat, among others. Published by Penguin Random House, 288 pages, ₹699

