New on shelves: ‘Born to be Wired’, ‘The End Game’ and more

An alum of the famous Bell Labs, John Malone may not be a well-known name, but his contribution to the US entertainment industry is immense. Dubbed as the ‘cable cowboy’, he is responsible for launching some of the first cable networks in the country and building an empire eventually. This is where he tells it all.

‘Born to be Wired’, by John Malone, Simon & Schuster, 432 pages, ₹899.

Jeffrey Archer’s much-awaited finale to the William Warwick novels is on pre-order. Set against the backdrop of the 2012 London Olympics, it has the eponymous hero engaged in a battle of brains and brawn against an assassin poised to raise havoc by carrying out an international conspiracy.

‘The End Game’, by Jeffrey Archer, HarperCollins India, 384 pages, ₹499

In his new book, business expert Sandeep Das explains the art and science of good strategies, be it at work or in our lives, in our volatile world, where priorities are shifting constantly. The storytelling approach is enriched by easy-to-apply frameworks and actionable tools.

‘Why Your Strategy Sucks’, by Sandeep Das, Penguin Random House, 284 pages, ₹399

The chief business officer of Atomberg, one of India’s fastest-growing digital-first consumer brands, draws on his personal experience to create a playbook for building and scaling new ideas. From finding product-market fit to distribution and customer acquisition, he outlines the challenges and pitfalls in granular detail.

‘Zero to Scale: A Playbook to Build Consumer Brands in India’, by Arundam Paul, Wyzer, 264 pages, ₹599

Retold by a journalist and the former Chief Minister of Bihar, these mystical stories are drawn from the life and times of Yogi Gorkhnath, who lived in the 11th century, and celebrated an inclusive philosophy that laid the foundation of the Bhakti and Sufi movements in India. To this day, these tales circulate in public, at fairs, religious and social events.

‘Lores of Love and Saint Gorakhnath’, by Nalin Verma and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Penguin Random House India, 232 pages, ₹399