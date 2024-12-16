Portrait of a community Gujaratis around the world carry a checkered reputation for their sharp entrepreneurial instinct and unique cultural richness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Narendra Modi, the range and complexity of this identity is staggering. Salil Tripathi’s new book takes up the ambitious task of tracking the rise of this community through research, anecdotes, reporting and history.

The Gujaratis: A Portrait of a Community, by Salil Tripathi, Aleph Book Company, 744 pages, ₹1,499

A military memoir Lt Gen YK Joshi, decorated with the Vir Chakra, is one of the most respected strategists in the Indian Army. In his memoir, he revisits some of the major inflection points in India’s recent military history, including the Kargil War, to give the reader a sense of the challenges, sacrifice and rewards of a soldier’s life.

Who Dares Wins, by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Penguin Random House, 240 pages, ₹699

A psychological thriller When a young girl gone missing returns as a woman years later, her family is thrown into a turmoil. No one seems sure if Olivia has come back or if her place has been usurped by an imposter. The clue lies with her sister Caitlin, who was with Olivia the night she went missing. Dandy Smith’s psychological thriller will keep you guessing till the end.

The Wrong Daughter, by Dandy Smith, Harper Collins India, 368 pages, ₹499

Transforming governance Over the nine years, the Delhi government has changed the way education, healthcare, transportation and electricity is delivered in the Capital. Jasmine Shah’s book details what the ‘Delhi Model’ is, its economic foundation and how it compares with other governance models in India.

The Delhi Model, by Jasmine Shah, Penguin Random House, 304 pages, ₹799

The secrets a diary holds When Rani chances upon a secret diary one day, her usually difficult relationship with her family, especially her mother, begins to take a new turn. No longer resentful for all the perceived wrongs done to her by her kin, she begins to navigate bittersweet truths that offer a new angle to her identity, leaving her with a knowledge she must learn to grapple with.

Cover of Beneath the Dappled Canopy