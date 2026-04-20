New on shelves: Four new books to read this summer

‘MicroStimuli: The Science of New Persuasion’, by Biju Dominic In his forthcoming book, behavioural expert Biju Dominic decodes the elusive science behind decision-making by exploring the split-second triggers that affect the choices we make. Based on neuroscience, artificial intelligence and Ethnolab, a real-world research approach, he explains how people behave in specific contexts, thereby enabling the design of advanced interventions that can drive better business outcomes.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 272 pages, ₹699

‘Politics, Policy and Predictions: Views From the Front Row of Parliament’ by Derek O’Brien As several states in India go into assembly elections, Derek O’Brien’s new book of essays is a timely read. A well-known face and leader of his Trinamool Congress party in the upper house of Parliament, O’Brien has been an outspoken critic of India’s democratic failings. In this book, he addresses key questions about the functioning of Parliament, the rise of fake news and the muzzling of free speech.

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Published by HarperCollins India, 304 pages, ₹499

‘How To Think With Intention’ by Patrick King According to best-selling author and social interaction expert Patrick King, when we say we are thinking, we are more often than not reacting to situations. In the process, we dredge up our past insecurities, biases and experiences. Instead, in his new book, he offers a framework for intentional thinking—one that helps overcome limiting beliefs and unhelpful thought patterns, and provides robust mental models for success.

Published by Bloomsbury India, 208 pages, ₹599

‘The Policy Self’ by Nitin Saluja Public policy may sound like legal and bureaucratic work to some, but seasoned expert Nitin Saluja begs to differ. In his upcoming book, based on his rich experience working with government, industry and diplomacy, he takes us through the nuances of tone, intention, patience and purpose that come together to create policy.

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Published by Simon & Schuster India, 192 pages, ₹499