New on shelves: Four books to read in July

'Bullet Nani: And Other Badass Indian Grandmas’, by Jasreen Mayal Khanna
In a society like India where the elderly, more so women in that age bracket, are relegated to the margins, Jasreen Mayal Khanna offers a fresh counterpoint. Inspired by her own nani who refused to play by the rules, she profiles 12 daredevil women who have boldly redefined their identities in the autumn of their lives and proved that age is nothing but a number.
Published by Pan Macmillan, 280 pages, ₹399.
‘Gunamukha: Namaz of a Dying Empire,’ by P. Lankesh, translated by H.S. Komalesha
In a world of rising authoritarian politics, P. Lankesh’s Kannada play in translation, first published over three decades ago, assumes a striking significance. With Nadir Shah, the Persian emperor who sacked Delhi, at its centre, the play focuses on questions of morality, institutional failure and the dangerous insolence of power.
Published by Yoda Press, 102 pages, ₹250.
‘Same Time Next Week?’, by Joshua Fletcher
It isn’t unusual anymore for people to defer to AI for mental health advice. But the complexity of what goes on inside a therapist’s room can barely be understood, let alone addressed, by a machine. By chronicling the journey of four of his clients, therapist Joshua Fletcher shows that the work of healing requires far more effort and expertise than writing a few well-worded prompts.
Published by Hachette India, 416 pages, ₹899.