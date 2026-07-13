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New on shelves: Four books to read in July

Team Lounge
1 min read13 Jul 2026, 12:17 PM IST
New book covers.
New book covers.
Summary

A play on institutional failure, stories of daredevil grandmothers, a book on the work of therapists and other titles to read this month 

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'Bullet Nani: And Other Badass Indian Grandmas’, by Jasreen Mayal Khanna

In a society like India where the elderly, more so women in that age bracket, are relegated to the margins, Jasreen Mayal Khanna offers a fresh counterpoint. Inspired by her own nani who refused to play by the rules, she profiles 12 daredevil women who have boldly redefined their identities in the autumn of their lives and proved that age is nothing but a number.

'Bullet Nani: And Other Badass Indian Grandmas’, by Jasreen Mayal Khanna

In a society like India where the elderly, more so women in that age bracket, are relegated to the margins, Jasreen Mayal Khanna offers a fresh counterpoint. Inspired by her own nani who refused to play by the rules, she profiles 12 daredevil women who have boldly redefined their identities in the autumn of their lives and proved that age is nothing but a number.

Published by Pan Macmillan, 280 pages, 399.

Published by Pan Macmillan, 280 pages, 399.

‘Gunamukha: Namaz of a Dying Empire,’ by P. Lankesh, translated by H.S. Komalesha

In a world of rising authoritarian politics, P. Lankesh’s Kannada play in translation, first published over three decades ago, assumes a striking significance. With Nadir Shah, the Persian emperor who sacked Delhi, at its centre, the play focuses on questions of morality, institutional failure and the dangerous insolence of power.

Published by Yoda Press, 102 pages, 250.

Also Read | New on shelves: Four books to read in June

‘Same Time Next Week?’, by Joshua Fletcher

It isn’t unusual anymore for people to defer to AI for mental health advice. But the complexity of what goes on inside a therapist’s room can barely be understood, let alone addressed, by a machine. By chronicling the journey of four of his clients, therapist Joshua Fletcher shows that the work of healing requires far more effort and expertise than writing a few well-worded prompts.

Published by Hachette India, 416 pages, 899.

‘The People’s Sanctum’ , by Manuraj Shunmugasundaram

Manuraj Shunmugasundaram revisits the legacy of the Vaikom Satyagraha (1925) and its impact on caste-based discrimination, especially with regard to temple entry in India, in this forthcoming book. Drawing on a multiplicity of sources, he examines how the reformist movement profoundly transformed the very idea of India itself.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 216 pages, 699.

Also Read | New on shelves: Four books to read this season
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Team Lounge

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HomeLoungeArt And CultureNew on shelves: Four books to read in July

New on shelves: Four books to read in July

Team Lounge
1 min read13 Jul 2026, 12:17 PM IST
New book covers.
New book covers.
Summary

A play on institutional failure, stories of daredevil grandmothers, a book on the work of therapists and other titles to read this month 

Gift this article

'Bullet Nani: And Other Badass Indian Grandmas’, by Jasreen Mayal Khanna

In a society like India where the elderly, more so women in that age bracket, are relegated to the margins, Jasreen Mayal Khanna offers a fresh counterpoint. Inspired by her own nani who refused to play by the rules, she profiles 12 daredevil women who have boldly redefined their identities in the autumn of their lives and proved that age is nothing but a number.

'Bullet Nani: And Other Badass Indian Grandmas’, by Jasreen Mayal Khanna

In a society like India where the elderly, more so women in that age bracket, are relegated to the margins, Jasreen Mayal Khanna offers a fresh counterpoint. Inspired by her own nani who refused to play by the rules, she profiles 12 daredevil women who have boldly redefined their identities in the autumn of their lives and proved that age is nothing but a number.

Published by Pan Macmillan, 280 pages, 399.

Published by Pan Macmillan, 280 pages, 399.

‘Gunamukha: Namaz of a Dying Empire,’ by P. Lankesh, translated by H.S. Komalesha

In a world of rising authoritarian politics, P. Lankesh’s Kannada play in translation, first published over three decades ago, assumes a striking significance. With Nadir Shah, the Persian emperor who sacked Delhi, at its centre, the play focuses on questions of morality, institutional failure and the dangerous insolence of power.

Published by Yoda Press, 102 pages, 250.

Also Read | New on shelves: Four books to read in June

‘Same Time Next Week?’, by Joshua Fletcher

It isn’t unusual anymore for people to defer to AI for mental health advice. But the complexity of what goes on inside a therapist’s room can barely be understood, let alone addressed, by a machine. By chronicling the journey of four of his clients, therapist Joshua Fletcher shows that the work of healing requires far more effort and expertise than writing a few well-worded prompts.

Published by Hachette India, 416 pages, 899.

‘The People’s Sanctum’ , by Manuraj Shunmugasundaram

Manuraj Shunmugasundaram revisits the legacy of the Vaikom Satyagraha (1925) and its impact on caste-based discrimination, especially with regard to temple entry in India, in this forthcoming book. Drawing on a multiplicity of sources, he examines how the reformist movement profoundly transformed the very idea of India itself.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 216 pages, 699.

Also Read | New on shelves: Four books to read this season
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureNew on shelves: Four books to read in July
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