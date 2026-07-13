New on shelves: Four books to read in July

'Bullet Nani: And Other Badass Indian Grandmas’, by Jasreen Mayal Khanna

In a society like India where the elderly, more so women in that age bracket, are relegated to the margins, Jasreen Mayal Khanna offers a fresh counterpoint. Inspired by her own nani who refused to play by the rules, she profiles 12 daredevil women who have boldly redefined their identities in the autumn of their lives and proved that age is nothing but a number.