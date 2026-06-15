New on shelves: Four books to read in June

‘Freedom and Despair’, by David Shulman In the polarised world of Israel-Palestine politics, Indologist and poet David Shulman is a rare voice of reason. The Israeli peace activist, who has witnessed the human cost of the occupation up close, offers an action framework that applies not only to West Asia but also to combating oppressive political systems anywhere around the globe.

Published by Westland, 208 pages, ₹499.

‘Anger’, by Narayani Ganesh If there is one emotion that describes the mood of our time, it is anger. In her new book, Narayani Ganesh takes the reader on a journey through history, cultures and spiritual traditions to explore the roots of this often destructive feeling—what triggers it, why it overwhelms us—while suggesting ways of responding to it.

Published by Aleph, 200 pages, ₹699

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‘Strangers’, by Belle Burden In 2020, during the pandemic, Belle Burden’s decades-long marriage ended abruptly. It left Burden grappling with the fragility of love. Based on her viral essay about this unravelling, published in the Modern Love section of The New York Times, the book is a detailed memoir of those days as well as an unsparing exploration of the institution of marriage.

Published by Penguin Random House, 256 pages, ₹1,299

‘Forwarded As Received’, by Saadia Azim Lies in the cyberworld have a way of persisting. Saadia Azim tracks the origins, dissemination and afterlife of misinformation in the Global South. Based on ground reports and intensive research, she explores the deadly cost of a seemingly thoughtless act: forwarding a text message without verifying it first.

Published by Simon & Schuster India, 536 pages, ₹599

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