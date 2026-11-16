New on shelves: Books for November

A celebrity stylist's memoir, an atmospheric whodunnit and a book examining the importance of India's census are a few new releases for the month

Team Lounge
Published16 Nov 2026, 12:00 PM IST
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New book covers.
New book covers.

‘Counting a Nation’, by C. Chandramouli

India’s first census was done in 1871, then a tool of colonial control. In the years post independence, it became crucial to governance and was conducted every 10 years, until the covid-19 pandemic interrupted it. Ahead of the 2027 census, former census commissioner C. Chandramouli writes of the importance of this exercise through which the nation understands itself.

Published by Pan Macmillan, 432 pages, 799.

‘Death at the Elephant House’, by Paul Waters

When a Delhi matriarch is found dead inside a locked room in a heritage home, everyone is a suspect, including back-stabbing siblings, avaricious children, and a cigarette-stealing elephant. The second book in the Haveli Hotel Mystery series sees Irish nun Sister Agatha and hotel owner Avtar Mehta team up again to solve this atmospheric whodunnit.

Published by Hachette India, 392 pages, 499.

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‘The Accidental Stylist’, by Ami Patel

Ami Patel has styled a host of stars from Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor, but says she stumbled into the job. In her memoir, Patel describes the lessons she’s learnt while dealing with celebrities, as well as the importance of fashion in the world of creativity. Style isn’t just superficial, she believes, it helps a person shape their personal journey.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 320 pages, 499.

‘Exquisite Things and Strange Wonders: In Defense of Persian Poetry’, by Amir Khusraw Dihlavi, translated by Alyssa Gabbay

Written in 1294, this is a defence of poetry against its critics, especially religious scholars, and helps readers understand the form and master the art. This new, award-winning translation by Alyssa Gabbay points to the central place of Persian poets in India and offers a vivid portrait of Dihlavi.

Published by Harvard University Press, 352 pages, 899.

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