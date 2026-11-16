New on shelves: Books for November

‘Counting a Nation’, by C. Chandramouli India’s first census was done in 1871, then a tool of colonial control. In the years post independence, it became crucial to governance and was conducted every 10 years, until the covid-19 pandemic interrupted it. Ahead of the 2027 census, former census commissioner C. Chandramouli writes of the importance of this exercise through which the nation understands itself.

Advertisement

Published by Pan Macmillan, 432 pages, ₹799.

‘Death at the Elephant House’, by Paul Waters When a Delhi matriarch is found dead inside a locked room in a heritage home, everyone is a suspect, including back-stabbing siblings, avaricious children, and a cigarette-stealing elephant. The second book in the Haveli Hotel Mystery series sees Irish nun Sister Agatha and hotel owner Avtar Mehta team up again to solve this atmospheric whodunnit.

Published by Hachette India, 392 pages, ₹499.

‘The Accidental Stylist’, by Ami Patel Ami Patel has styled a host of stars from Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor, but says she stumbled into the job. In her memoir, Patel describes the lessons she’s learnt while dealing with celebrities, as well as the importance of fashion in the world of creativity. Style isn’t just superficial, she believes, it helps a person shape their personal journey.

Advertisement

Published by Penguin Random House India, 320 pages, ₹499.

‘Exquisite Things and Strange Wonders: In Defense of Persian Poetry’, by Amir Khusraw Dihlavi, translated by Alyssa Gabbay Written in 1294, this is a defence of poetry against its critics, especially religious scholars, and helps readers understand the form and master the art. This new, award-winning translation by Alyssa Gabbay points to the central place of Persian poets in India and offers a vivid portrait of Dihlavi.

Published by Harvard University Press, 352 pages, ₹899.