New on shelves: Four books to read in October

‘Arguments With Gandhi’, by Ramachandra Guha Released on the birth anniversary of Gandhi, this new volume by Ramachandra Guha uses Gandhian thinking to understand the moral and philosophical complexities of the modern world. Looking closely at an array of figures, Guha puts the legacy of the Mahatma in perspective for a world that is under siege from multiple fractious forces.

Published by HarperCollins India, 432 pages, ₹999.

‘My Joy’, by Shreeja Rao, illustrated by Shrujana N. Sridhar In this book intended for young readers, illustrated by Shrujana N. Sridhar, author Shreeja Rao makes celebration and laughter the anchor for her story. Instead of depicting Dalit childhood as marked only by suffering and privation, she captures the small joys of everyday life. The book is, as she puts it, a journey of reclaiming her “full humanity.”

Published by HarperCollins India, 32 pages, ₹399.

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‘Bhagat Singh’s Pistol’, by Jupinderjit Singh Since his untimely martyrdom, Bhagat Singh became a symbol of youthful resistance but many questions around his trial and execution remained unanswered. Journalist Jupinderjit Singh sets out to locate a crucial piece of evidence, the Colt .32 pistol that Bhagat Singh allegedly used, which had gone missing. The book also traces the evolution of Bhagat Singh’s political beliefs.

Published by Westland, 160 pages, ₹350.

‘Hollywood Ending’, by John Green John Green is back—that too with his first work of adult fiction. Set against the razzle dazzle of Hollywood, the novel follows two young actors Kai Laramie and Juniper Castillo, whose lives become fodder for huge public interest after working together in a successful movie. Very soon, their private and public selves collide, causing untold difficulties. It’s both heartbreaking and shrewdly funny.

Published by Penguin Random House, 304 pages, ₹1,099.

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