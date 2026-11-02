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New on shelves: Four books to read this festive season

Team Lounge
1 min read2 Nov 2026, 12:00 PM IST
New book covers
New book covers
Summary

From a romance novel to a book on leadership, here are four new titles to binge read 

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‘A Season of Retreat’, by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa

Tsering Namgyal Khortsa’s new novel traces the life of a Tibetan in exile, born and brought up in India but employed in Taiwan in the 1990s. In the heady days of the Asian boom, Tashi has a flourishing career in finance, but his heart is elsewhere. Torn between his dream of becoming a writer and fighting for his people, he seeks refuge in Buddhism.

‘A Season of Retreat’, by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa

Tsering Namgyal Khortsa’s new novel traces the life of a Tibetan in exile, born and brought up in India but employed in Taiwan in the 1990s. In the heady days of the Asian boom, Tashi has a flourishing career in finance, but his heart is elsewhere. Torn between his dream of becoming a writer and fighting for his people, he seeks refuge in Buddhism.

Published by Speaking Tiger, 192 pages, 399.

‘Sama, Dama, Danda, Bheda,’ by Ami Ganatra

Drawing on the ancient teachings of Chanakya in the Arthashastra, Ami Ganatra offers a novel framework for leadership and decision-making. Informed by her knowledge of Sanskrit texts and the corporate world, these lessons are meant to help individuals, institutions and nations negotiate dharma and power.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 360 pages, 599.

Also Read | Joe Sacco sifts facts from half-truths and lies in his latest book

‘Safari: A Love Story’, by Deborshi Barat

Deborshi Barat’s new novel packs the promise of a romance and travelogue. Set in “an African safari”, the story revolves around Niharika, who joins her friend Vania on a trip to get away from the betrayal perpetrated on her by her cheating fiancé. As she spends time in Kenya, in the beauty and wilderness of nature, something shifts inside her. The arrival of a mysterious stranger complicates matters.

Published by Om, 216 pages, 299.

‘Dawn or Dusk? Essays on India and the Emerging Tomorrow’ by Kiran Karnik

Former NASSCOM President Kiran Karnik brings his experience in government, academia, business and civil society to deliberate on India’s future in this book of essays. From AI to civic infrastructure, he explores a wide range of topics to argue that GDP alone cannot be the measure of a bright future.

Published by Speaking Tiger, 304 pages, 699.

Also Read | ‘The Death of Vishnu’ at 25: The life and times of an insignificant man
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    Meet the Author

    Team Lounge

    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeLoungeArt And CultureNew on shelves: Four books to read this festive season

    New on shelves: Four books to read this festive season

    Team Lounge
    1 min read2 Nov 2026, 12:00 PM IST
    New book covers
    New book covers
    Summary

    From a romance novel to a book on leadership, here are four new titles to binge read 

    Gift this article

    ‘A Season of Retreat’, by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa

    Tsering Namgyal Khortsa’s new novel traces the life of a Tibetan in exile, born and brought up in India but employed in Taiwan in the 1990s. In the heady days of the Asian boom, Tashi has a flourishing career in finance, but his heart is elsewhere. Torn between his dream of becoming a writer and fighting for his people, he seeks refuge in Buddhism.

    ‘A Season of Retreat’, by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa

    Tsering Namgyal Khortsa’s new novel traces the life of a Tibetan in exile, born and brought up in India but employed in Taiwan in the 1990s. In the heady days of the Asian boom, Tashi has a flourishing career in finance, but his heart is elsewhere. Torn between his dream of becoming a writer and fighting for his people, he seeks refuge in Buddhism.

    Published by Speaking Tiger, 192 pages, 399.

    ‘Sama, Dama, Danda, Bheda,’ by Ami Ganatra

    Drawing on the ancient teachings of Chanakya in the Arthashastra, Ami Ganatra offers a novel framework for leadership and decision-making. Informed by her knowledge of Sanskrit texts and the corporate world, these lessons are meant to help individuals, institutions and nations negotiate dharma and power.

    Published by Penguin Random House India, 360 pages, 599.

    Also Read | Joe Sacco sifts facts from half-truths and lies in his latest book

    ‘Safari: A Love Story’, by Deborshi Barat

    Deborshi Barat’s new novel packs the promise of a romance and travelogue. Set in “an African safari”, the story revolves around Niharika, who joins her friend Vania on a trip to get away from the betrayal perpetrated on her by her cheating fiancé. As she spends time in Kenya, in the beauty and wilderness of nature, something shifts inside her. The arrival of a mysterious stranger complicates matters.

    Published by Om, 216 pages, 299.

    ‘Dawn or Dusk? Essays on India and the Emerging Tomorrow’ by Kiran Karnik

    Former NASSCOM President Kiran Karnik brings his experience in government, academia, business and civil society to deliberate on India’s future in this book of essays. From AI to civic infrastructure, he explores a wide range of topics to argue that GDP alone cannot be the measure of a bright future.

    Published by Speaking Tiger, 304 pages, 699.

    Also Read | ‘The Death of Vishnu’ at 25: The life and times of an insignificant man
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Team Lounge

      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeLoungeArt And CultureNew on shelves: Four books to read this festive season
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