New on shelves: Four books to read this festive season

‘A Season of Retreat’, by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa
Tsering Namgyal Khortsa’s new novel traces the life of a Tibetan in exile, born and brought up in India but employed in Taiwan in the 1990s. In the heady days of the Asian boom, Tashi has a flourishing career in finance, but his heart is elsewhere. Torn between his dream of becoming a writer and fighting for his people, he seeks refuge in Buddhism.
‘A Season of Retreat’, by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa
Tsering Namgyal Khortsa’s new novel traces the life of a Tibetan in exile, born and brought up in India but employed in Taiwan in the 1990s. In the heady days of the Asian boom, Tashi has a flourishing career in finance, but his heart is elsewhere. Torn between his dream of becoming a writer and fighting for his people, he seeks refuge in Buddhism.
Published by Speaking Tiger, 192 pages, ₹399.
‘Sama, Dama, Danda, Bheda,’ by Ami Ganatra
Drawing on the ancient teachings of Chanakya in the Arthashastra, Ami Ganatra offers a novel framework for leadership and decision-making. Informed by her knowledge of Sanskrit texts and the corporate world, these lessons are meant to help individuals, institutions and nations negotiate dharma and power.
Published by Penguin Random House India, 360 pages, ₹599.
‘Safari: A Love Story’, by Deborshi Barat
Deborshi Barat’s new novel packs the promise of a romance and travelogue. Set in “an African safari”, the story revolves around Niharika, who joins her friend Vania on a trip to get away from the betrayal perpetrated on her by her cheating fiancé. As she spends time in Kenya, in the beauty and wilderness of nature, something shifts inside her. The arrival of a mysterious stranger complicates matters.
Published by Om, 216 pages, ₹299.
‘Dawn or Dusk? Essays on India and the Emerging Tomorrow’ by Kiran Karnik
Former NASSCOM President Kiran Karnik brings his experience in government, academia, business and civil society to deliberate on India’s future in this book of essays. From AI to civic infrastructure, he explores a wide range of topics to argue that GDP alone cannot be the measure of a bright future.
Published by Speaking Tiger, 304 pages, ₹699.