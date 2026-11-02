New on shelves: Four books to read this festive season

‘A Season of Retreat’, by Tsering Namgyal Khortsa

Tsering Namgyal Khortsa’s new novel traces the life of a Tibetan in exile, born and brought up in India but employed in Taiwan in the 1990s. In the heady days of the Asian boom, Tashi has a flourishing career in finance, but his heart is elsewhere. Torn between his dream of becoming a writer and fighting for his people, he seeks refuge in Buddhism.