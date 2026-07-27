New on shelves: Books to read on a rainy day

‘Apple: The First 50 Years’, by David Pogue In 1976, two 20-something men, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, launched what has, arguably, become the most iconic technology company of all time. On the 50th year of Apple’s founding, journalist David Pogue tells the story of its origins, evolution, successes and glitches. This isn’t a rose-tinted hagiography but rather a hard-nosed look at the challenges that the company faced and overcame.

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Published by Simon & Schuster India, 608 pages, ₹1,899.

‘Dear Zahira, With Love’ , by Sachin NG Based on the true story of a cross-border romance, this novel recreates the trials of Ghulam Ali who found himself stranded in Pakistan after Partition, and Zahira, his beloved who remained in Lucknow. Unfolding as a series of love letters as well as missives to ministers, bureaucrats and journalists pleading their support, this saga remains especially urgent and relevant today.

Published by Grapevine, 256 pages, ₹295.

‘Housing The Republic’ , by Sobhana K. Nair If it could speak, the Indian Parliament would have a plethora of exciting stories to tell—from bearing witness to heated debates for the last seven decades to surviving a terror attack and more. Journalist Sobhana K. Nair puts together some of these momentous stories in her book, looking at the journey of democracy in India as well as the evolution of Delhi, its capital.

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Published by Bloomsbury India, 256 pages, ₹699.

‘City Of Widows’, by Nadia Hashmi Nadia Hashimi’s novel tells the story of two women who refuse to bow down to the Taliban after the withdrawal of the US troops in 2020-21. Marjan, a former fighter in the Afghan army, has fled her warlord husband and will do everything to protect her daughter Hawa. Soraya, who led an all-women combat army, runs the risk of being betrayed by her own family. It’s a story of defiance and courage.

Published by HarperCollins India, 432 pages, ₹599.

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