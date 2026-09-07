Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

New on shelves: Four books to read in September

Team Lounge
1 min read7 Sep 2026, 12:01 PM IST
New book covers.
New book covers.
Summary

A freedom fighter's memoir, a short history of Delhi, a neurologist's take on neurodegenerative diseases and more books to read this month 

Gift this article

‘The Shortest History of Delhi’, by John Zubrzycki

John Zubrzycki takes the reader into the speckled history of India’s capital, while connecting the dots of its present maladies. From the invaders who left behind its many surviving landmarks to freedom fighters who led the struggle for independence to the pollution and civic woes, a vivid portrait comes together through deft storytelling.

‘The Shortest History of Delhi’, by John Zubrzycki

John Zubrzycki takes the reader into the speckled history of India’s capital, while connecting the dots of its present maladies. From the invaders who left behind its many surviving landmarks to freedom fighters who led the struggle for independence to the pollution and civic woes, a vivid portrait comes together through deft storytelling.

Published by Pan Macmillan India, 224 pages, 599.

Published by Pan Macmillan India, 224 pages, 599.

‘The Indian Economy’, edited by Kaushik Basu, Sonalde Desai, Ashwini Deshpande and Nirvikar Singh

Four scholars come together in this new book to present a wide-ranging view on India’s economic challenges on the cusp of a major global turning point. Based on the proceedings of a conference organised at Cornell University in 2023, this volume presents a considered view on India’s place in a changing world order.

Published by Simon & Schuster India, 304 pages, 899.

Also Read | Books are an an incredible balm in in-between times: Meg Mason

‘Waves of Memory’, by T.S.S. Rajan, translated by N. Kalyan Raman

Translated by N. Kalyan Raman from the Tamil, this memoir by the freedom fighter T.S.S. Rajan (1850-1953), paints a picture of resilience, perseverance and political astuteness. A renowned surgeon, Rajan was an ardent patriot who fought for India’s independence under Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 400 pages, 499.

‘Brain Defenders’, by David Perlmutter

In his new book, neurologist and best-selling writer David Perlmutter presents research into the brain’s microglia cells, which play a key role in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Long Covid and MS, among others. Apart from accessibly explaining the science behind these conditions, he also outlines a lifestyle protocol that can help improve our cognitive faculties as we age.

Published by Hachette, 384 pages, 799.

Also Read | Beyond the big screen: Films find a second life in comic books
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureNew on shelves: Four books to read in September

New on shelves: Four books to read in September

Team Lounge
1 min read7 Sep 2026, 12:01 PM IST
New book covers.
New book covers.
Summary

A freedom fighter's memoir, a short history of Delhi, a neurologist's take on neurodegenerative diseases and more books to read this month 

Gift this article

‘The Shortest History of Delhi’, by John Zubrzycki

John Zubrzycki takes the reader into the speckled history of India’s capital, while connecting the dots of its present maladies. From the invaders who left behind its many surviving landmarks to freedom fighters who led the struggle for independence to the pollution and civic woes, a vivid portrait comes together through deft storytelling.

‘The Shortest History of Delhi’, by John Zubrzycki

John Zubrzycki takes the reader into the speckled history of India’s capital, while connecting the dots of its present maladies. From the invaders who left behind its many surviving landmarks to freedom fighters who led the struggle for independence to the pollution and civic woes, a vivid portrait comes together through deft storytelling.

Published by Pan Macmillan India, 224 pages, 599.

Published by Pan Macmillan India, 224 pages, 599.

‘The Indian Economy’, edited by Kaushik Basu, Sonalde Desai, Ashwini Deshpande and Nirvikar Singh

Four scholars come together in this new book to present a wide-ranging view on India’s economic challenges on the cusp of a major global turning point. Based on the proceedings of a conference organised at Cornell University in 2023, this volume presents a considered view on India’s place in a changing world order.

Published by Simon & Schuster India, 304 pages, 899.

Also Read | Books are an an incredible balm in in-between times: Meg Mason

‘Waves of Memory’, by T.S.S. Rajan, translated by N. Kalyan Raman

Translated by N. Kalyan Raman from the Tamil, this memoir by the freedom fighter T.S.S. Rajan (1850-1953), paints a picture of resilience, perseverance and political astuteness. A renowned surgeon, Rajan was an ardent patriot who fought for India’s independence under Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 400 pages, 499.

‘Brain Defenders’, by David Perlmutter

In his new book, neurologist and best-selling writer David Perlmutter presents research into the brain’s microglia cells, which play a key role in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Long Covid and MS, among others. Apart from accessibly explaining the science behind these conditions, he also outlines a lifestyle protocol that can help improve our cognitive faculties as we age.

Published by Hachette, 384 pages, 799.

Also Read | Beyond the big screen: Films find a second life in comic books
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureNew on shelves: Four books to read in September
Read Next Story