New on shelves: Four books to read in September

‘The Shortest History of Delhi’, by John Zubrzycki
John Zubrzycki takes the reader into the speckled history of India’s capital, while connecting the dots of its present maladies. From the invaders who left behind its many surviving landmarks to freedom fighters who led the struggle for independence to the pollution and civic woes, a vivid portrait comes together through deft storytelling.
‘The Shortest History of Delhi’, by John Zubrzycki
John Zubrzycki takes the reader into the speckled history of India’s capital, while connecting the dots of its present maladies. From the invaders who left behind its many surviving landmarks to freedom fighters who led the struggle for independence to the pollution and civic woes, a vivid portrait comes together through deft storytelling.
Published by Pan Macmillan India, 224 pages, ₹599.
Published by Pan Macmillan India, 224 pages, ₹599.
‘The Indian Economy’, edited by Kaushik Basu, Sonalde Desai, Ashwini Deshpande and Nirvikar Singh
Four scholars come together in this new book to present a wide-ranging view on India’s economic challenges on the cusp of a major global turning point. Based on the proceedings of a conference organised at Cornell University in 2023, this volume presents a considered view on India’s place in a changing world order.
Published by Simon & Schuster India, 304 pages, ₹899.
‘Waves of Memory’, by T.S.S. Rajan, translated by N. Kalyan Raman
Translated by N. Kalyan Raman from the Tamil, this memoir by the freedom fighter T.S.S. Rajan (1850-1953), paints a picture of resilience, perseverance and political astuteness. A renowned surgeon, Rajan was an ardent patriot who fought for India’s independence under Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari.
Published by Penguin Random House India, 400 pages, ₹499.
‘Brain Defenders’, by David Perlmutter
In his new book, neurologist and best-selling writer David Perlmutter presents research into the brain’s microglia cells, which play a key role in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Long Covid and MS, among others. Apart from accessibly explaining the science behind these conditions, he also outlines a lifestyle protocol that can help improve our cognitive faculties as we age.
Published by Hachette, 384 pages, ₹799.