New on shelves: Four books to read this season

‘The Implied Spider: Politics and Theology in Myth’, by Wendy Doniger Wendy Doniger’s latest is a comparative study of myths from cultures around the world. But rather than harking back to theories of their common origins, she highlights their uniqueness despite tropes that recur through these narratives. Criss-crossing like spider’s webs, themes of gender justice, desire, suffering and violence intersect in the range of examples she picks. From the epics to contemporary cinema, she covers a wide ground in her entertaining yet intellectually rigorous style.

Published by Speaking Tiger, 256 pages, ₹699.

‘Feminism for a World on Fire,’ by Natasha Walter What should feminism look like in a world disintegrating under the weight of multiple wars, climate catastrophes and exploitation of labour? In her new book, Natasha Walter makes a compelling case for moving beyond the fight for individual empowerment to building solidarities that advance the interests of the collective, making room for a more equitable world.

Published by Hachette India, 368 pages, ₹899

‘India’s Paralympic Revolution: Empathy, Respect and Inclusion’ by Boria Majumdar, Trisha Ghosal and Soumyajit Das Chowdhury This book chronicles the impressive rise of India’s paralympic stars, athletes who have, against all odds, persisted with their sport and made a name for themselves. Exploring personal narratives, the stories in this collection not only celebrate medals and individual achievements but also the triumph of resilience within a system that isn’t known for holding space for athletes with disability.

Published by Simon & Schuster India, 304 pages, ₹699

‘Tehran Diaries: Dispatches from Iran Under Siege’ by Raha Nik-Andish Writing under the pen name of Raha Nik-Andish, this art historian, living in Iran, provides a ring-side view of the US-Israel war. From the searing black rain that falls on Tehran (the city he lives in), to the total breakdown of law, order and economy, the writer’s first book provides a hard-hitting testimony, borne of lived experience, that no news report probably can.

Published by Hachette India, 96 pages, ₹250

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