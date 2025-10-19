New on shelves: ‘Bhima’s Wife', ‘There Is No Other’ and more

‘There Is No Other’ Ram Dass, formerly known by his birth name as Dr. Richard Alpert, was a leading teacher of spirituality in the US. This volume, edited by one of his admirers and introduced by the writer Anne Lamott, presents an overview of his ideas of humanity, community and love—especially their relevance in this fractured age—explained by his disciples.

‘There Is No Other,’ by Ram Dass, HarperCollins India, 288 pages, ₹599

‘India and Her Futures’ This collection of essays by former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi traces the evolution of India’s history and polity through the pulls and pushes of modernity. With his wide knowledge, richly varied interests, and accessible prose style, one of our leading public intellectuals explains the past, present and future of the country through sharp vignettes.

‘India and Her Futures’, by Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Bloomsbury, 400 pages, ₹899

‘Bhima’s Wife’ Kavita Kané, who is known for her feminist retellings of Indian mythology, returns with a new novel. Her subject this time is Hidimbi, the demoness who saved Bhima and bore him a son, Ghatotkacha, in the Mahabharata. Yet, neither she nor her offspring enjoyed the prestige of being the first daughter-in-law and grandson of the Pandavas respectively. Kané searches for answers behind their neglect.

‘Bhima’s Wife,’ by Kavita Kané, Penguin Random House India, 256 pages, ₹399

‘Always Remember: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, The Horse and The Storm’ Charles Mackesy returns with his four much-loved characters—the Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse—in his new book. A sequel to his bestselling debut, Always Remember is beautifully illustrated by the author, a story with a big heart about courage when faced with the storms and stresses of life.