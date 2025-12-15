New on Shelves: ‘The Atomic Habits Workbook’, ‘Ohari’ and more

‘The Atomic Habits Workbook’

James Clear’s best-selling book, Atomic Habits, is a classic of the self-help genre. In this new companion workbook, the author breaks down his core ideas into actionable exercises to help you form, track and stick to habits that matter to you. With the new year round the corner, this is the perfect gift for a fresh start, be it for yourself or someone else.

‘The Atomic Habits Workbook’, by James Clear, Penguin Random House, 304 pages, ₹1,099.

‘It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone’

From the author of I’m not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode, this new non-fiction bestseller from South Korea provides a guide to saying a polite but firm no in a world beset with FOMO. Complemented with illustrations and relatable anecdotes, this book is ideal for those struggling to set emotional boundaries and overwhelmed by the compulsion to connect.

‘It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone’, by Dancing Snail, HarperCollins, 256 pages, ₹699.

‘Ohari’

Hailed as a financial thriller in Malayalam, Ohari won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1993. Translated into English by Ministhy S., it tells the story of a homemaker’s struggle to manage her family business after her father and brother are killed. As the company’s shares get traded by unknown players, Mini Balachandran has to fight off a hostile takeover bid.

‘Ohari’, by K.L. Mohana Varma, translated by Ministhy S., HarperCollins India, 496 pages, ₹699.

‘Tatyasahib: The Story of a Bombay Entrepreneur’

Tejaswini Apte-Rahm returns to 19th century Bombay, the period covered in her much acclaimed novel, The Secret of More, in her new book. A rags-to-riches story of textile merchant Shridhar Apte’s life, it provides an insight into a storied career. Apart from clothes, Tatyasahib, as Apte was popularly known as, produced over hundred silent movies.