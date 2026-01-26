New on Shelves: ‘A Historian in Gaza’, ‘A Brush with Life’, and more

As Gaza continues to suffer under extreme weather conditions and a fragile ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump playing havoc over its future, acclaimed historian Jean Pierre Filiu’s book comes as a sobering read. It offers an intimate look into the bleak reality of the region, gleaned from his visit in 2024, shortly after Palestinians were devastated by the Israeli forces.

‘A Historian in Gaza’, by Jean-Pierre Filiu, Westland India, 208 pages, ₹ 499. With rising interest in Japanese lifestyle trends, this book draws attention to the country’s ancient philosophical and spiritual traditions, such as Shinto and Buddhism, that have shaped the psyche of its people, especially their everyday practices. Through real-life stories, the author unlocks paths to happiness and equanimity in a turbulent world.

‘Eight Million Ways to Happiness’, by Hiroko Yoda, Bloomsbury, 368 pages, ₹ 599.

In 2007, social worker Safeena Husain, whose own education was interrupted at one point, started an initiative in Rajasthan that grew into Educate Girls. For nearly three decades, this movement has been dedicated to helping over two million girls in 30,000 villages return to school. Rich with stories and lived experiences, this is a book that celebrates persistence and dares to dream of a brighter future.

‘Every Last Girl’, by Safeena Husain, HarperCollins, 276 pages, ₹ 499. Artist Satish Gujral’s centenary is being celebrated through a series of events this year, including the re-issue of his autobiography, first published in 1997. Having lost his hearing at the age of 8, Gujral overcame several obstacles to establish himself as one of the key chroniclers of Indian modernity. His diverse oeuvre of paintings and sculptural work remains relevant to this day.

‘A Brush With Life’, by Satish Gujral, HarperCollins India, 248 pages, ₹ 1,199.