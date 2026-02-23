New on shelves: ‘The Laws of Thought’, ‘Being With Busyness’, and more

In their new book, negotiation experts Jonathan B. Smith and Derek Gaunt provide a blueprint that can bring back balance and civility into the workplace as well as our daily lives. Through actionable strategies, Smith and Gaunt illustrate how we can arrive at win-win solutions without compromising our empathy and respect for others.

‘Fight Less, Win More’, by Jonathan B. Smith and Derek Gaunt, Penguin Random House, 304 pages, ₹ 999. Tom Griffiths, the head of Princeton’s AI Lab, attempts to grapple with the workings of the human mind using the laws of mathematics in his new book. A leading cognitive scientist, he demystifies the complexity of his undertaking by focusing on three major ways of mapping the mind: using rules and symbols, neural networks and probability theory.

‘The Laws of Thought’, by Tom Griffiths, HarperCollins, 400 pages, ₹ 699.

If there is one thing we all need in the world today, it is balance. Brother Phap Huu, a disciple of the great Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, joins hands with Jo Confino, a leadership coach and spiritual mentor, to explain the principles of mindful living as an antidote to burnout and anxiety in this timely book. The lessons are practical and intended to be incorporated easily into the reader’s daily life.

‘Being With Busyness’, by Brother Phap Huu and Jo Confino, Aleph, 168 pages, ₹ 399. Set in the world of theatre in Bengaluru, this novel tells the story of 20-year-old Delphi and her introduction to a brave new world of creativity and performance. Deepika Arwind goes beyond a coming of age story to explore questions of agency, voice and representation as the politics of the stage become intertwined with the upheavals on the street after the horrific Nirbhaya incident of 2012.