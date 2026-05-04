New on shelves: Four books by Indian authors

'The Trading Edge’, by Vivek Bajaj

In his new book, Vivek Bajaj, one of India’s leading traders and financial educators, breaks down the art of decoding the stock market for the lay investor. Drawing lessons from his own investment journey since 2006, he charts the ups and downs of the market, while offering a clear and actionable framework to evaluate risks, making the right choices and the psychology needed to ace this long game. Published by HarperCollins India, 384 pages, ₹999.

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'Lost In Nightmare Valley’, by Jane De Suza, illustrated by Riya Nagendra

Jane De Suza’s new novel tells the story of a boy named Roo, who is constantly besieged with nightmares so terrifying that he ends up lost in a dark and densely forested valley, filled with all the wild and scary creatures that haunt his sleep. Riya Nagendra’s illustrations breathe life into the various adventures that befall Roo. Published by HarperCollins India, 192 pages, ₹399.

‘In the Constant Rain of Bliss’ , by Peero, translated by Neeti Singh

This collection features a selection of the poetry of Peero, celebrated as Punjab’s first woman mystic poet. Born in the 19th century, she spent her early life as a tawaif before escaping to Chathianwala (now in Pakistan) and becoming a devotee of Gulab Das. Her verses speak against patriarchy while also being steeped in the fervour of Bhakti. Published by Speaking Tiger, 216 pages, ₹399.