New on shelves: Four titles to read this summer

Abundance: How We Build a Better Future, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson It’s necessary to protest against failing systems and demand stronger protection for the people. But what would it mean to truly reimagine a new order, where politics is driven by a vision of abundance rather than scarcity and competition? Political analysts Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson explore this idea in their new book.

Hachette, 304 pages, ₹599

Not All Angels Fly, by Joseph Annamkutty Jose, translated by Hrishikesh Mundani Not all heroes were capes. Rather, they are ordinary people, who are often unnoticed for their big and small acts of kindness. Malayalam RJ-turned-author Joseph Annamkutty Jose brings together inspirational stories from real life that celebrate the resilience and fortitude of the unsung heroes who live among us in this collection.

HarperCollins India, 208 pages, ₹399

You Become What You Think: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life, by Subham Kumar Singh Social media influencer Subham Kumar Singh's new book offers a lesson in training your mind to help you get to your goal. A familiar idea in the self-help books space, it dates back to the ancients and the fount of knowledge they left behind to help us master our monkey minds.

Penguin Random House India, 200 pages, ₹299

Icarus by K. Ancrum If you’re looking for a satisfying thriller to cosy up to this summer, Icarus ticks several boxes. At its centre is an art forger, who is on a quest to avenge his mother’s death, but unexpectedly finds himself tangled in a friendship that makes it difficult for him to achieve his goal.