New on shelves: ‘First State Being’, ‘Stars Will Guide You Home’ and more

When 12-year-old Michael Rosario, living in 1999, meets a mysterious teenager called Ridge, his world suddenly expands beyond the Y2K apocalypse and a crush on Gibby, his 15-year-old babysitter. Ridge, who is a time traveller, gives Michael a glimpse of the future, where fantastical discoveries await. A tale of adventure and friendship that promises to engross both young and not-so-young readers.

First State Being by Erin Entrada Kelly, HarperCollins India, 272 pages, ₹399

How would you feel if an AI-powered dating app decides you are incompatible with a person you’ve fallen for? Kiana and Nirvaan get into a pickle over this predicament, where the past seems to be repeating itself. If you’re in the mood for feel-good, the Coldplay inspired title should inspire you to pick up this romantic adventure.

Stars Will Guide You Home by Stuti Changle, HarperCollins India, 232 pages, ₹250

Also read: Can AI replace children's book illustrators? If you’re not sold on the self-help genre but would still like to figure out the difficult questions of life, this book may just be for you. With easy-on-the-eye visuals and reflective prompts, Ask This Book A Question leads you on a journey of self-discovery, helping you deal with cognitive biases that may have been standing in the way of your success.

Ask This Book A Question by Vicki Tan, Hachette India, 320 pages, ₹699

A revolutionary social reformer from Maharashtra, R.D. Karve fought against taboos like widow remarriage and birth control. This biography, written originally in Marathi by Anant Deshmukh and translated by Nadeem Khan into English, paints a vivid portrait of the founder of Samaaj Sawaasthya (Health of the Society) magazine in 1927, a brave spirit who remained undeterred by the conservative ethos of his time.