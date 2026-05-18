New on shelves: Four fresh titles to read

From a dark fantasy set in Mumbai to an anthology of voices about the queer community in India, here are some new books to read this season

Team Lounge
Updated18 May 2026, 11:56 AM IST
The book covers.
The book covers.

‘Lucky People’, by Nobuko Nakano

What if luck wasn’t a matter of chance but something that you could deliberately cultivate? This isn’t any woo-woo theory of manifestation, rather, it’s a scientific approach developed by Japanese neuroscientist Nobuko Nakano in her new book. Based on evidence-based research, the author identifies patterns of behaviour and cognitive shifts that can help us build what she calls a ‘lucky brain’. No harm in giving this framework a shot!

Published by Simon & Schuster India, 192 pages, 499.

‘Queer India Now’, edited by Dhamini Ratnam and Dhrubo Jyoti

What does it mean to be queer in contemporary India? Instead of a one-size-fits-all definition, this new anthology of essays offers a wide range of responses to this question from writers across professional, caste, class and identity spectrums. From lawyers defending queer rights to police personnel negotiating their professional space, from artists from different walks of life to ordinary people trying to get on with their lives—the experiences recorded in this volume bear testimony to the diversity and intersectionality of India’s queer community.

Published by Westland, 272 pages, 599

Also Read | New on shelves: Four books by Indian authors

‘Slow Burn’, by Amal Singh

In this dark fantasy, when a struggling actor in Mumbai punches a mirror in rage after failing to land a booking, he slips into a mirror world—an alternative universe where he is a superstar. It is everything he had aspired to his entire life. As producers make a beeline to sign him up and fans shower adulation, Rishi Tripathi discovers a sinister edge to this new reality, making him want to flee back to his old, unglamorous life.

Published by Penguin Random House India, 288 pages, 399

‘Epic Love Stories’, by Bulbul Sharma

Writer and painter Bulbul Sharma resurrects 16 well-known and obscure love stories from Hindu epics in her new book. From the age-old romance of Radha and Krishna to the story of Samjna and Surya, the tales convey a variety of emotions—from bliss to heartbreak, and magic to miracles.

Published by HarperCollins India, 232 pages, 399

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