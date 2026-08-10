New on shelves: Four books to read this month

‘The Web Beneath the Waves and Other Reports from Our Tangled World’, by Samanth Subramaniam Journalist Samanth Subramanian’s new collection brings together his published essays and reportage from around the world. From a deep dive into undersea cables to documenting the fight between hand-dryer and paper towel companies, the subjects in this volume are eclectic, even unexpected, but distinguished by the wit, detail and persistence of Subramaniam’s signature style.

Published by Westland, 328 pages, ₹799

‘Mammals of India,’ by A.J.T. Johnsingh and P.O. Nameer Did you know India is home to over 450 mammal species? And do you have any idea how many of them are endangered? A new illustrated reference book, written by wildlife biologists A.J.T. Johnsingh and P.O. Nameer, brings together known and unknown facts about the diverse mammalian population that live in the country. Covering the length and breadth of the subcontinent, this detailed, scholarly but accessible survey reveals the interconnectedness of species.

Published by HarperCollins India, 872 pages, ₹3,999

‘Redtooth’ by Satyajit Sarna When a group of trekkers set out for Goecha La in the Sikkim Himalayas, fortified by little more than their derring-do, they have no idea of the dangers that await them. Not just from inclement weather and the landscape but also from the denizens of unearthly dimensions. Satyakit Sarna’s new novel tells a horror story that unfolds in a remote and precarious region, informed by folklore and suspense.

Published by Simon and Schuster India, 288 pages, ₹399

‘Rebel Bastar: History, Maoism, and the Search for Answers in India’s Heartland’ by Shantanu Nandan Sharma In his new book, Shantanu Nandan Sharma revisits the root cause behind the persistence of Maoism in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Based on extensive reporting, archival research and historical investigations, he paints a complex picture of a region that has been shaped as much by its colonial past as contemporary politics.

Published by Hachette India, 320 pages, ₹799

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