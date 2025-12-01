New on Shelves: ‘What the… what?’ ‘Itarsi Express’ and more titles to read

Drawing on his three decades of experience as a political journalist, Vijai Trivedi paints a nuanced portrait of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his new book. As the right-wing organisation enters its centenary year, Trivedi gives the reader a ringside view into its workings based on primary research, which includes interviews with key leaders.
The RSS: 100 Years of the Indian Right’, by Vijai Trivedi, translated by Subha Pande, Westland, 480 pages, ₹799.
If you’re into quizzing and trivia, you may have come across Nipun Jain and Mohit Mamoria, the couple behind the viral YouTube channel Arey Pata Hai. After over a million subscribers and more than a billion cumulative views, the creators have come up with a book that captures the essence of their brand: wild facts and bizarre trivia, with a healthy dose of humour.
‘What the… What? Curious Questions, Curiouser Answers’ , by Nipun Jain and Mohit Mamoria, Hachette, 288 pages, ₹399.
In this forthcoming insider’s view, Natarajan Srinivasan reveals the story behind the way he led the charge from within Crompton Greaves, a company on the brink of extinction in 2019, and turned its fortunes around in a span of three years. This is a testimony to resilient leadership, financial prudence and operational restructuring under tremendous pressure.
‘The Great Revival’ , by Natarajan Srinivasan, Penguin Random House India, 256 pages, ₹599.
In this police procedural, a once dreaded encounter cop, Assistant Inspector Suryakant Patil, takes a break from his boring desk job to return to the field to investigate a series of suspicious deaths around a night train in Mumbai. Along with his Head Constable Thakur and Mohan, a railway TTE, he discovers a pattern that leads him into a murky past.
‘Itarsi Express’ , by Vivek Duggal, Simon & Schuster India, 224 pages, ₹399.