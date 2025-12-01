New on Shelves: ‘What the… what?’ ‘Itarsi Express’ and more titles to read

‘The RSS: 100 Years of the Indian Right’

Drawing on his three decades of experience as a political journalist, Vijai Trivedi paints a nuanced portrait of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his new book. As the right-wing organisation enters its centenary year, Trivedi gives the reader a ringside view into its workings based on primary research, which includes interviews with key leaders.

The RSS: 100 Years of the Indian Right’, by Vijai Trivedi, translated by Subha Pande, Westland, 480 pages, ₹799.

‘What the… What? Curious Questions, Curiouser Answers’

If you’re into quizzing and trivia, you may have come across Nipun Jain and Mohit Mamoria, the couple behind the viral YouTube channel Arey Pata Hai. After over a million subscribers and more than a billion cumulative views, the creators have come up with a book that captures the essence of their brand: wild facts and bizarre trivia, with a healthy dose of humour.

‘What the… What? Curious Questions, Curiouser Answers’ , by Nipun Jain and Mohit Mamoria, Hachette, 288 pages, ₹399.

‘The Great Revival’

In this forthcoming insider’s view, Natarajan Srinivasan reveals the story behind the way he led the charge from within Crompton Greaves, a company on the brink of extinction in 2019, and turned its fortunes around in a span of three years. This is a testimony to resilient leadership, financial prudence and operational restructuring under tremendous pressure.

‘The Great Revival’ , by Natarajan Srinivasan, Penguin Random House India, 256 pages, ₹599.

‘Itarsi Express’

In this police procedural, a once dreaded encounter cop, Assistant Inspector Suryakant Patil, takes a break from his boring desk job to return to the field to investigate a series of suspicious deaths around a night train in Mumbai. Along with his Head Constable Thakur and Mohan, a railway TTE, he discovers a pattern that leads him into a murky past.

‘Itarsi Express’ , by Vivek Duggal, Simon & Schuster India, 224 pages, ₹399.