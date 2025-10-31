Datar, 35, began to exploring the contradictory ideas of social distancing and touch deprivation, and eventually moved on to the idea of street sexual harassment and agency for women in public spaces. Datar worked with movement collaborator Melitta D’Souza to create a dance piece to indicate how urban women often “switched to performative modes, particularly in crowded spaces to protect themselves". Datar says these mannerisms seem identically choreographed to navigate and process aggressive, uncomfortable touch. She gives an example of how, as a college student in Mumbai, she would cover her chest with her bag, turning her body a certain way to protect herself. Later, she noticed other women, using bags as props to shield themselves.