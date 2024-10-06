Crossing the McMahon line
SummaryA new docuseries looks at the monstrous success of Vince McMahon, shaper of modern professional wrestling
Even at his most sympathetic, Vince McMahon remains a deeply repugnant man. He talks about the fraught relationship he shared with his father, absent from his childhood, and you can’t help but wonder: “What angle is this horrible man trying to play at here?" Through all his hollow, insincere proclamations, regardless of context, runs a sinister undercurrent. He’s a menacing, cutthroat dirtbag, and Mr. McMahon is an examination of the bottomless void that lies at his core. It lists out, almost with glee, all the awful and criminal things McMahon did for four decades. The many scandals orbiting him and his organisation. And it tracks the empire he built along the way, capturing popular culture by brute force, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.
The Netflix documentary series charts, over six hour-long episodes, the volatile growth of professional wrestling, the scripted, not real kind—World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE, née WWF) in particular—and the singularly instrumental role played by McMahon, its autocratic owner until not long ago. It does that thing so many popular Netflix documentaries have been doing the last few years, of applying masala, throwing in some razzledazzle into their storytelling to grab eyeballs.
But when your subject matter is a soap opera itself—make-believe performance art with grown men and women in fancy dress pummelling the daylights out of each other—it’s hard not to. McMahon, right before the release of the documentary, distanced himself from it, claiming it was a hit job that made him look bad through out-of-context clips and clever crisscross editing. If indeed that is the case, the makers didn’t have to try particularly hard to portray him as evil. He proudly brags about the less damaging misdemeanours—screwing over wrestlers behind their back, or injecting them with steroids—while lying, obfuscating, deflecting, and self-mythologising around the others (further, he declined to participate in any interviews after allegations against him were made public).
