Crossing the McMahon line

Even at his most sympathetic, Vince McMahon remains a deeply repugnant man. He talks about the fraught relationship he shared with his father, absent from his childhood, and you can’t help but wonder: “What angle is this horrible man trying to play at here?" Through all his hollow, insincere proclamations, regardless of context, runs a sinister undercurrent. He’s a menacing, cutthroat dirtbag, and Mr. McMahon is an examination of the bottomless void that lies at his core. It lists out, almost with glee, all the awful and criminal things McMahon did for four decades. The many scandals orbiting him and his organisation. And it tracks the empire he built along the way, capturing popular culture by brute force, blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

The Netflix documentary series charts, over six hour-long episodes, the volatile growth of professional wrestling, the scripted, not real kind—World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE, née WWF) in particular—and the singularly instrumental role played by McMahon, its autocratic owner until not long ago. It does that thing so many popular Netflix documentaries have been doing the last few years, of applying masala, throwing in some razzledazzle into their storytelling to grab eyeballs.

But when your subject matter is a soap opera itself—make-believe performance art with grown men and women in fancy dress pummelling the daylights out of each other—it’s hard not to. McMahon, right before the release of the documentary, distanced himself from it, claiming it was a hit job that made him look bad through out-of-context clips and clever crisscross editing. If indeed that is the case, the makers didn’t have to try particularly hard to portray him as evil. He proudly brags about the less damaging misdemeanours—screwing over wrestlers behind their back, or injecting them with steroids—while lying, obfuscating, deflecting, and self-mythologising around the others (further, he declined to participate in any interviews after allegations against him were made public).

There’s a sense of delusion and invincibility that you can infer from the talking heads and archival footage driving the narrative—he seems to believe he’s too big to fall. The fall, of course, is imminent. While the series was still in production, a series of allegations and lawsuits came crashing at McMahon’s door. He has been dodging all manner of allegations and probes for years, but this set of complaints finally proved critical. Today, he is being investigated for sexual assault, sex trafficking, and sexual misconduct. When the first allegations came to light, McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman in 2022, before returning the next year and facilitating a grand merger between WWE and Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, into a new multi-billion dollar enterprise called TKO Group Holdings.

This year, he resigned from his position at the new sports and entertainment behemoth upon being accused of sexual trafficking and sexual assault. While he’s made his fortune and ran unchecked for decades, some comeuppance does lie underneath this tale of immoral excess, with McMahon finally losing power and control of the organisation, the only thing that seems to fuel him. When McMahon took over the company from his father, in the early 1980s, wrestling—or ’rasslin’—was little more than a beer-dad pastime in Middle America. His ruthless business streak, wherein he swallowed up all competition and set about making WWE the single biggest pro wrestling organisation, led to wrestling becoming primetime appointment viewing—by the 1990s, it was global, it was mainstream. It was drawing from the news, creating emotive storylines; in parallel, the WWE itself was shaping culture, jumping from the fringes into the commercial space as a disruptive force.

No longer was it viewed with side-eyed contempt; wrestling was now legit showbiz He took on charismatic up-and-comers and transformed them into superstars. The likes of Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, “Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and The Undertaker make appearances here, extolling—in gravel baritones—McMahon’s creative brilliance and coldblooded mindset, crediting him for their successful careers. It’s evident that he has an emotional chokehold on just about anyone associated with WWE , with those relationships perhaps enabling his worst excesses. Arguably, the cultural peak of wrestling hit in the late 1990s, when McMahon blurred the lines further by creating for himself a soulless billionaire character based on how his real-life image was perceived.

“Mr. McMahon" was involved in many of the high-profile in-ring feuds of the “Attitude Era". This is when the cartoonish storylines of wrestling, with clearly demarcated battles between good and evil, between “babyface" wrestlers and “heels", started to fade. Instead, we got faux-complex anti-heroes like Stone Cold, a foul-mouthed Texan outsider routinely flashing the finger. Mike Tyson and Donald Trump showed up in plots. The storylines took a turn toward dark, morally ambivalent material—from childfriendly to scandalous adult content. To cite one nauseating example, McMahon wanted his character to be revealed as the father of Stephanie McMahon’s unborn child. His real-life daughter was pregnant, and he wanted to convert that into an incest storyline for TV. Mercifully, she refused and we were spared the story, but the stuff that did make it through wasn’t any better, falling strictly into trashy, guilty-pleasure territory.

Things reached boiling point following the accidental death of Owen Hart during an event; the harness on which he was being lowered into the ring broke, leading to a fatal fall. Despite this, McMahon chose to continue the evening’s event, something he tackles with a self-serious “the show must go on" attitude here. A lot of this stuff has been widely known for years, but it’s still fascinating—and discomfiting—to watch it all being pieced together meticulously in a straight line. The global impact of wrestling, by the late 1990s and early 2000s, was immense.

In India, WWE was ubiquitous among the urban teenage boys and young men demographic. We’d practise entrance moves, spit out a water fountain in class like Triple H did, jump over tables doing a Swanton Bomb and find ourselves in a crumpled heap. Grown-ups would have to lecture kids about the dangers; wrestlers did PSAs urging us not to try this at home, (to no avail). There was understandable moral panic as the show routinely tackled sexually suggestive themes wrapped in an attractive packaging for children. Bollywood, too, took notice; there was an Akshay Kumar film which allegedly featured The Undertaker, leading to feverish speculation in the under-14 grapevine about the existence of the real Undertaker and a fake Undertaker. This one time, the WWE did a special show in Delhi. The kids who managed to score tickets to go and watch, naturally, were school celebrities for the next week. So, while this writer grew out of wrestling like most kids do in their teens, there is a sparkling sense of nostalgia on Mr. McMahon that’s hard to escape for a lot of viewers.

Watching old footage brings back memories now tinged with the acquired wisdom of adulthood and an understanding of the sketchy underbelly of wrestling, the sinister goings-on taking place in the shadows. The singular thrust of Mr. McMahon is to draw these parallels between real life and the WWE soap opera. It directs viewers to see the personas of “Mr. McMahon" and the real Vince McMahon as inseparable. Wrestling, at its best, thrives in that space between the lines, where the fake storylines are but an exaggeration of reality. The results may well be pre-determined, bu the action is painstakingly crafted for maximum emotion. McMahon, as we realise the character he played with distinction is a cover for the very real harm he caused, adds a further layer of complexity—and chaos—to this hazy construction propping up pro wrestling. His loathsome personality, his moral depravity, is on full display on Mr. McMahon, interlocked with and inescapable from the ambivalent, grey-area machinations that propelled the mesmeric rise of WWE.

Akhil Sood is a Delhi-based writer