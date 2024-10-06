Crossing the McMahon line

In India, WWE was ubiquitous among the urban teenage boys and young men demographic. We’d practise entrance moves, spit out a water fountain in class like Triple H did, jump over tables doing a Swanton Bomb and find ourselves in a crumpled heap. Grown-ups would have to lecture kids about the dangers; wrestlers did PSAs urging us not to try this at home, (to no avail). There was understandable moral panic as the show routinely tackled sexually suggestive themes wrapped in an attractive packaging for children. Bollywood, too, took notice; there was an Akshay Kumar film which allegedly featured The Undertaker, leading to feverish speculation in the under-14 grapevine about the existence of the real Undertaker and a fake Undertaker. This one time, the WWE did a special show in Delhi. The kids who managed to score tickets to go and watch, naturally, were school celebrities for the next week. So, while this writer grew out of wrestling like most kids do in their teens, there is a sparkling sense of nostalgia on Mr. McMahon that’s hard to escape for a lot of viewers.