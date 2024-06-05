A powerful new exhibition on the forest residents of Aarey

‘A Forest in the City’ is an unusual yet powerful exhibition centred on tribal rights and the boundaries of a forest within a city

On display is a light metre, identity cards, deer droppings and other objects that may seem misfits in an art exhibition space. Yet, A Forest in the City: Living within Sanjay Gandhi National Park/Aarey Colony in Mumbai tells stories of the struggles, triumphs and culture of people living in a forest within a metropolis.

The exhibition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay’s Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation gallery (till 17 July) is an outcome of a three-year research project at Mumbai’s Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies (KRVIA) in collaboration with Pani Haq Samiti, an NGO that advocates universal access to water. The project explores issues of access to infrastructure by poor and marginalised communities within SGNP and Aarey Colony.

It is a collaboration between different institutions, activists, community groups and individuals, including architects, urbanists, anthropologists, activists, community members, cultural practitioners and archivists, led by Rohan Shivkumar, a teacher at KRVIA, and his colleague Lisa Bjorkman, a political ethnographer and anthropologist.

A Forest in the City tells us how we have made misfits of the people who live there, protecting and nurturing the forest while we strip them of their basic human rights. It’s a way to “begin to consider questions concerning the categories of ‘folk’, ‘contemporary’, ‘research’ and ‘tribal’ art," says Shivkumar.

Warli Art on mushroom. Courtesy: Manisha Dhinde

It was in 1984 that the government extended the boundaries of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), rendering thousands of tribals and non-tribals living here as illegal inhabitants. Over 10 years later, in 1997, the court recognised their rights and ordered the government to rehabilitate them, says Sitaram Shelar, one of the founders of the Pani Haq Samiti. Each family had to pay ₹7,000 to get their new homes. But after almost three decades, only 11,000 families have been rehabilitated and the remaining 14,000 live without electricity, water or sanitation.

The irony is that the SGNP has many government houses, which have access to tap water. “But when it comes to the tribals, they are told that the pipes disturb the animal life, hence they can’t have it," says Shelar.

This constant struggle and conflict with the establishment have marked several key events in the history of SGNP and Aarey. One time, the forest department seized the tribals’ goats, claiming they were the reason behind a disease spreading amongst the deer of the forest. A few days later, after the tribals released two goats inside the Mumbai Mantralaya complex as a sign of protest, their goats were released.

In another instance, the tribals carried an electric meter in a palanquin in a procession around SGNP to make a statement about their years of struggle to get electricity. There are songs of protest written and produced by the tribals over the years, and the artwork can be seen in the exhibition.

The exhibition has two sections. "Mapping the Forest" explores acts of representation, each one presenting a different notion of the forest, as a bounded defined space separated from the city, as the space of everyday life as lived by the inhabitants of the forest, and as a space within a virtual reality—an artificial immersive three-dimensional terrain.

Dinesh Barap, a Warli artist and resident of SGNP, working at the Jehangir Nicholson Gallery

The second section is called "A Forest of Claims". Here, objects through which the forest is imagined and claimed by a variety of stakeholders are placed in a conversation with one another.

These include works of art, music, letters, religious totems and political banners. Identity cards, water taps, electric meters, each represents a claim of what the forest is or can be—a home, a park, property, livelihood, memory, a wilderness retreat. These claims play out in the forest, often in contradictory ways, some sanctioned, some prohibited or deferred.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is a huge Warli wall that artist Dinesh Barap, a resident of SGNP, paints live at the gallery. He reacts to the exhibits installed in the gallery, explains Sonal Sundarajan, a researcher on the project from KRVIA.

The space and time within a Warli painting challenges conventional cartographic readings of the relationship between the city and the forest. It collects within its picture plane narratives that join landscape, myths, memories and the practices of everyday life.

State agencies produce maps delineating forest boundaries. These symbolise notions of what is considered civilised and uncivilised, the tamed and the wild. They also dictate what resources the city can exploit and what it must preserve for posterity.

The maps made by various state agencies trace a history of the shifting boundary of the forest in the city. They reveal the shape and definition of the forest as imagined, drawn and imposed by several different agencies, often simultaneous and contradictory, morphing over time and jurisdiction. The map-set aims to reveal conflicting forest definitions, to identify spaces of anomaly, deviation and contention, within institutional perceptions, says Sundarajan.

In that context then, what actually is a forest? To whom does it belong? Why does a section of society fight for basic rights whereas another group living in the same space has all the privileges?

There are also many misconceptions about tribals. They are labelled poachers and destroyers of the forest. But the historic reality is that they protect, conserve and live with the forest. “They don’t have ambitions of commercialising it," says Shelar. “They take only what is needed for their survival. This holistic reality is never presented and this exhibition is a great way to challenge these conceptions."

A Forest in the City opens a dialogue that's never gotten its due. With the rapid advance of climate change and an urgent need to conserve forest-specific traditional knowledge, it becomes even more relevant.

