‘Deconstructed Realms’: A new exhibition explores India's tryst with cubism

In J. Sultan Ali’s Milkmaid, you can see a vibrant folk idiom come together with the cubist style. A new exhibition at DAG, Deconstructed Realms: India’s Tryst with Cubism, features over a hundred such works by 40 artists, including Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, George Keyt and Biren De who innovated with this largely Western construct in an Indian context in the 20th century. It’s interesting to see how the art movement made its way from Europe to India, planting its roots first in Bengal, with Gaganendranath Tagore being at the forefront of this journey.

According to Ashish Anand, CEO and managing director, DAG, it all started when artists from Bengal experienced the Bauhaus exhibition in Kolkata in 1922, organised by art historian Stella Kramrisch. Works by Western artists were shown alongside those of a few Indians. “That became a trigger for Gaganendranath Tagore to first explore cubism in his work. He inserted it within the complex watercolour wash style, which was itself influenced by Japanese wash paintings. This gave it a distinctive language in Bengal," he elaborates. Abanindranath Tagore too followed in Gaganendranath’s footsteps in the exploration of cubism and soon after, others such as Prosanto Roy and Asit Kumar Haldar adapted it within their practice.

Over time, it came to be accepted across the country’s growing thrust towards a modernist quest in art. Deconstructed Realms has four segments—the cross cultural exchange that informed the cubist awakening in India, fragmented forms and kaleidoscopic compositions as seen from the 1920s onwards, practices in the post-independence era, and finally, abstracted realities. It’s interesting to see departures in practice by Chittaprosad, who looked at landscapes and figures through geometric planes and vibrant hues.

