‘Deconstructed Realms’: A new exhibition explores India's tryst with cubism

DAG is simultaneously hosting Banaras: Imagined Landscape, which looks at how the ancient city has been visualised by travelling artists and photographers as well as by Indian painters and sculptors. The works on display interpret Banaras (now Varanasi) as a physical and spiritual realm. Curator Gayatri Sinha says the idea was to “...show the way in which Banaras has been addressed by colonial artists, bazaar art, and the modern Indian artist." The show also features texts by scholars who have addressed the interpretation of the city as well as the newer accretions to its ghats. “So in a sense, literature and poetry, architecture and belief systems, iconography and ritual all inform the exhibition," adds Sinha.