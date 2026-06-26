‘The Last Princesses of Punjab’: A new exhibition in London revives interest in the Indian suffragettes

Sophia, by virtue of her royal position, was the best known of the Indian suffragettes. But there were several ordinary Indian women involved in the suffragette movement. Sumita Mukherjee, a professor of history at the University of Bristol, has spent years uncovering some of them. In 1911, two Indian activists living in the UK, Lolita Roy, along with her two daughters, and Bhagwati Bholau Nath, marched in the Women’s Coronation Procession organised by the WSPU, just before the coronation of George V. Roy also spoke at meetings and helped educate Indian women. Another virtually unknown Indian woman suffragette was Susila “Susie” Bonnerjee, who moved to England as a child. She attended Cambridge University and then went on to study medicine at the London School of Medicine, becoming one of the very early women doctors. Later Bonnerjee became a president of the Church League for Women’s Suffrage. In 1918, British women over 30 were granted the vote, if they owned property, and in 1928, all British women were given the vote.