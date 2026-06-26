‘The Last Princesses of Punjab’: A new exhibition in London revives interest in the Indian suffragettes

In 1913, puzzled London bystanders gathered to see a woman selling copies of The Suffragette outside the lavish Hampton Palace, once the home of Henry VIII. The woman was dressed in rich furs and a large hat, much like a British aristocrat, but she appeared to be an Indian. She was Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, the daughter of Duleep Singh, the last Sikh maharaja. She was raised as a British aristocrat but became a suffragette fighting for women to get the vote. There was outrage in royal and government circles. “Can we do anything to stop her?” said the baffled monarch, George V. As it turned out, they couldn’t.
A new exhibition in London’s Kensington Palace, The Last Princesses of Punjab: Sophia Duleep Singh and the Women who Shaped Her features Sophia and the many fierce women in her life, from her grandmother Maharani Jind Kaur and Britain’s Queen Victoria to her sisters Catherine and Bamba. The show is timed to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Sophia’s birth in 1876, and has revived interest in Indian suffragettes. Some of this new interest has been prompted by Anita Anand’s 2015 book Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary and Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s 2021 novel The Last Queen on Maharani Jind Kaur.
Duleep Singh was born in 1838 to Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh empire, and the formidable Maharani Jind Kaur. When he was only 5, Duleep was snatched from his mother by the British East India Company after the Sikh defeat in the Anglo-Sikh wars. He was converted to Christianity and reared separately by a British official. When he was 10, he was forced to surrender the Kohinoor diamond to Queen Victoria, which later became part of the Crown Jewels. At 15, he was exiled to England, where he was taken under the wing of Queen Victoria. Duleep and his family would have a complicated love-hate relationship with the queen; she was both kindly benefactor and imperialist robber of his kingdom. Displayed in the exhibition is the velvet jacket that Duleep wore when he first met Victoria, who called her captive prince “handsome” and with a “pretty, graceful and dignified manner.”
Victoria saw herself as Duleep’s mother, while Duleep’s real mother Maharani Jind Kaur remained imprisoned in India. Duleep Singh married Bamba Muller, a half-Egyptian, half-German woman raised in Cairo. He would go on to have six children by her, including Sophia, Bamba and Catherine. His children lived a privileged life, receiving patronage from Queen Victoria but always under surveillance by the India Office, and raised as Christians, removed from their Sikh heritage.
A GILDED CHILDHOOD
The exhibition is in two distinct halves, reflecting the lives of the Duleep Singh princesses, who went from pampered childhoods to activism and adventure. At the entrance is Jind Kaur’s revealing official portrait, in all her fierce glory, painted just a few years before her death. Looking at the painting, the Maharani’s incredible courage is written on her face, but also her deep sadness at the loss of her empire.
As I walk in, I see Jind Kaur’s sumptuous emerald jewellery including her kada (bangle), pictures of the three sisters in lacy white gowns as debutantes at Buckingham Palace, and Bamba’s luxurious travel case, all evoking the curious and gilded childhood of the Duleep Singh children. Curator Polly Putnam says her favourite object is the rocking horse that the children played with, which was discovered in a garage after lying forgotten for years. Then there’s a sudden shift in the objects displayed, as the princesses began to look outside their sheltered lives. With their lives supported by the Crown, they did not—and perhaps could not—actively oppose British imperialism but they threw themselves into a variety of causes.
Sophia became a suffragette in 1909, when she joined the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU). On 18 November 1910—later called Black Friday—she joined 300 suffragettes on a march demanding to see the then Prime Minister H.H. Asquith. At the time, Winston Churchill was home secretary, and he ordered police to charge. Over 6 hours, 200 women were physically and sexually assaulted by police, two later dying of their injuries. Sophia was not seriously hurt, but she saw so much brutality that she wrote a letter to Churchill—displayed at the exhibition—making a complaint about the savage treatment of another woman. Churchill, true to his nature, denied the allegations and dismissed the complaints as “hysterics”.
But the rarest and most significant object in the exhibit, says Putnam, is Sophia’s destroyed 1911 census form. Across it, Sophia scrawled the words “No vote, no census. As women do not count, they refuse to be counted.” The exhibition also displays the “No Tax, No Vote” banner. In 1911, Sophia refused to pay tax, and a pearl necklace, gold bangle and diamond ring were seized from her as a fine. But other British suffragettes bought back the items at auction and returned them to her. The British government decided not to make a martyr of Sophia, so she was never arrested, unlike other suffragettes.
Sophia, by virtue of her royal position, was the best known of the Indian suffragettes. But there were several ordinary Indian women involved in the suffragette movement. Sumita Mukherjee, a professor of history at the University of Bristol, has spent years uncovering some of them. In 1911, two Indian activists living in the UK, Lolita Roy, along with her two daughters, and Bhagwati Bholau Nath, marched in the Women’s Coronation Procession organised by the WSPU, just before the coronation of George V. Roy also spoke at meetings and helped educate Indian women. Another virtually unknown Indian woman suffragette was Susila “Susie” Bonnerjee, who moved to England as a child. She attended Cambridge University and then went on to study medicine at the London School of Medicine, becoming one of the very early women doctors. Later Bonnerjee became a president of the Church League for Women’s Suffrage. In 1918, British women over 30 were granted the vote, if they owned property, and in 1928, all British women were given the vote.
PUBLIC RECOGNITION
Mukherjee believes Indian suffragettes were not seen as equals by British suffragettes, and their contributions subsequently erased. They were included to portray diversity in the Empire but given little respect or say. Further, British suffragettes did not recognise that Indian women in India should get the vote. “Before 1917, there was little appetite to give women the vote in India. Equally, British suffragettes argued that it was very important that they be given the vote so they could save Indian women. It was a very imperial mindset, and not really inclusive,” she says.
In April 2018, thanks in part to Mukherjee’s efforts, Sophia and Lolita Roy were finally publicly recognised when their images were included on the plinth of a statue of Milicent Fawcett, a prominent British suffragette, in Parliament Square. Spurred perhaps by Sophia, Catherine too participated in the suffragette movement. Both sisters would also work to help Indian soldiers in the British army in World War I. Sophia volunteered as a nurse. As Anita Anand writes, stricken Sikh soldiers could hardly believe “that the granddaughter of Ranjit Singh sat by their bedsides in a nurse’s uniform”.
Catherine had been living in Germany with her former governess Lina Schafer in what Putnam believes would be called a same-sex relationship today. In 1938, when Lina died, Catherine returned to the UK, and sheltered several Jewish refugees fleeing from Nazi Germany. Meanwhile Bamba, the most aristocratic of the three, surprised everyone by announcing that she was travelling to study medicine at the Women’s Medical College in Chicago. She studied there for three years, and was then expelled because the college decided women were not fit to study medicine. A disappointed Bamba moved to Lahore, the former capital of her grandfather Ranjit Singh, in search of her roots. In 1915 she married Donald Sutherland, the principal of a medical college in Lahore.