A year is a long time to be away from home, to be uprooted from the land that has been nurturing generations, and pitch tent on the metalled roads leading into an indifferent metropolis. And yet, as the photographs show—with clothes hanging on lines, makeshift air coolers and standing fans, scattered pot and pans, and even a patch of vegetable garden sprouting around the settlement—it isn’t impossible to build a home away from home, among comrades united by a common cause. Gill’s photos remain memorable for their ability to capture this frisson of solidarity, carrying it into lives that are far removed from those of these crusaders for justice.