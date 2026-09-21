New on shelves: Four fresh titles to read this season

‘Ex Machina’, by Rahul Matthan Chronicling the sweep of changes over the last decade, this upcoming collection of essays, drawn from Matthan’s long-running Mint column of the same name, offers key insights into the way the state’s engagement with technology has evolved. From UPI payment infrastructure to the onslaught of AI in public life, the articles cover an array of topics that have an impact on citizens’ lives.

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Published by Westland, 248 pages, ₹699.

‘We Chase Shadows’, by Richard Osman A new Richard Osman novel has dropped like an early Christmas gift, packed with all the things that make for a gripping mystery. Second in his We Solve Murders series, this multi-continental drama has action, humour and, above all, the oddball team of Amy, Rose and Steve, who have to chase a killer across Italy, Palm Springs and Barcelona.

Published by Penguin Random House, 432 pages, ₹999.

‘Incorruptible: Why Good Companies Go Bad and How Great Companies Stay Great’, by Eric Reis Eric Reis, best-selling author of The Lean Startup, returns with a book urging founders and C-suite leaders to look at their businesses afresh. As AI causes disruptions, he argues that the need of the hour isn’t to focus on beating the competition, but to tackle systems that are eroding the first principles of businesses.

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Published by Penguin Random House, 432 pages, ₹1,099.

‘Malnutrition: Fed or Misled? The Truth Beyond Food’, by Basant Kumar Kar Popularly called the “Nutrition Man of India”, Basant Kumar Kar draws on his experience in the field to explain the roots of malnutrition. The latter doesn’t always stem from famine and poverty. Rather, a variety of sociological and cultural choices may lead to it. The factors causing malnutrition are complex. Kar demystifies the science behind it.

Published by Hachette India, 416 pages, ₹799.