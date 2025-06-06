New galleries power a shift in India’s art scene

Jain is correct in her assessment that there’s room for everyone, not just as a collector but also as a gallerist. In Delhi’s Defence Colony area, an art district of sorts is emerging with new galleries cropping up alongside some of the recognised ones such as Vadehra Art Gallery, Akar Prakar and Treasure Art Gallery, among others. Galleryske and Photoink, both with a presence in Delhi, collaborated to open earlier this year in Defence Colony. Five-year-old Method Art Gallery from Mumbai also expanded to Delhi earlier this year, enthused by the demand of collectors in the city.