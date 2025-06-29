Zarna Garg's memoir: The super-sad story of an immigrant comedian

This material works great on stage— Garg clearly knows how to land a joke and play the audience—but does it work well as a book? Well, broad generalisations about life in India tend to do better in a stand-up setting, whether it’s something as banal as bathing out of a bucket because of water rationing or more readily come dy-friendly material, such as arranged marriages. Garg is 50 and it is difficult to accept when she says, in the book, that “in India" everyone gets married in their teens or that it’s unusual for chil dren to be inter ested in books and magazines, as she was. The parts of the book that are really riveting and bene fit from Garg’s sharp observation skills are the account of her relationship with her husband and their harum-scarum wed ding, and then, later in the book, the story of how she became a writer and performer of comedy.