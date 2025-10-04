A new museum dedicated to M.F. Husain to open in Doha

In 2008, while living in Doha, artist M.F. Husain completed a sketch of a building, resplendent in blue, with waters of the Persian Gulf visible in the background. This was his blueprint for the M.F. Husain Art & Cinema Museum—a vision which is finally coming to fruition in a country, which offered him citizenship and a home during the artist’s self-imposed exile from India.

Titled the Lawh Wa Qalam: M.F. Husain Museum, this space, covering 3000 square meters, is all set to open on 28 November within Qatar Foundation’s Education City. Being hailed as the “world’s first and largest institution dedicated to tracing Husain’s artistic journey from the 1950s until his death", the museum has been designed by New Delhi-based architect Martand Khosla. He calls this an incredible opportunity, which allows him to be in conversation with the artist via the drawing that he left behind for his own museum. “It has been a privilege to have engaged in this imagined architectural discourse with Husain (through our interpretation of his drawing) as a collaborator…," states Khosla.

According to a note by the Qatar Foundation—a non-proﬁt organization which works towards sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar—the permanent collection at the museum will span paintings, films, tapestry, photography, poetry and installations. It will offer an immersive experience through multimedia storytelling. Some of the works on display will include a series of paintings inspired by the Arab civilisation and commissioned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson, Qatar Foundation. 35 of these were completed by Husain before he passed away in 2011. His final masterpiece, Seeroo fi al ardh, about humanity’s progress will be showcased as a dedicated gallery. “It is an honor to present his work within a dedicated museum of this scale—a space where audiences can engage deeply with his life, his art, and his enduring global legacy," says Kholoud M. Al-Ali, executive director, community engagement and programming, Qatar Foundation.