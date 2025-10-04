A new museum dedicated to M.F. Husain to open in Doha

In 2008, while living in Doha, artist M.F. Husain completed a sketch of a building, resplendent in blue, with waters of the Persian Gulf visible in the background. This was his blueprint for the M.F. Husain Art & Cinema Museum—a vision which is finally coming to fruition in a country, which offered him citizenship and a home during the artist’s self-imposed exile from India.
Titled the Lawh Wa Qalam: M.F. Husain Museum, this space, covering 3000 square meters, is all set to open on 28 November within Qatar Foundation’s Education City. Being hailed as the “world’s first and largest institution dedicated to tracing Husain’s artistic journey from the 1950s until his death", the museum has been designed by New Delhi-based architect Martand Khosla. He calls this an incredible opportunity, which allows him to be in conversation with the artist via the drawing that he left behind for his own museum. “It has been a privilege to have engaged in this imagined architectural discourse with Husain (through our interpretation of his drawing) as a collaborator…," states Khosla.
According to a note by the Qatar Foundation—a non-proﬁt organization which works towards sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar—the permanent collection at the museum will span paintings, films, tapestry, photography, poetry and installations. It will offer an immersive experience through multimedia storytelling. Some of the works on display will include a series of paintings inspired by the Arab civilisation and commissioned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson, Qatar Foundation. 35 of these were completed by Husain before he passed away in 2011. His final masterpiece, Seeroo fi al ardh, about humanity’s progress will be showcased as a dedicated gallery. “It is an honor to present his work within a dedicated museum of this scale—a space where audiences can engage deeply with his life, his art, and his enduring global legacy," says Kholoud M. Al-Ali, executive director, community engagement and programming, Qatar Foundation.
It feels tragic that while Husain received recognition internationally, he has constantly courted controversy in the country of his birth. Curator and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote, who was associated with the museum project for a number of years as a research and curatorial consultant, calls Husain the quintessential national artist. “He was the country’s conscience keeper; his art responded to the crises and urgencies of the moment. He had a civilisational vision while celebrating the glories of India. It is tragic that all of that has been nearly forgotten and his legacy is viewed through the narrow lens of a manufactured scandal, the idea that he somehow offended religious sentiments," says Hoskote.
The discourse around Husain has been gaining momentum for some time now in Qatar with several landmark events and exhibitions taking place. One of these included the large-scale show, M.F. Husain: Horses of the Sun, curated by Hoskote at the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art in Qatar in 2019. A little later, the Qatar Foundation made Seeroo fi al ardh accessible to the public at the Education City.
Curator and art historian Yashodhara Dalmia feels heartened to see a museum such as this come up for the pioneering modernist. “It is also a sad fact that we don’t have this kind of exposure to Husain’s work in India due to the situation that keeps cropping up," she says.
The Lawh Wa Qalam: M.F. Husain Museum promises a new curatorial premise and context to view the artist’s work in. Dalmia feels that Husain’s work went through many phases, which are yet to be explored. “There was an early period, full of raw talent, when he was drawing from the street life in Mumbai. Those were hypnotic works, which are rarely available for public viewing," she elaborates. Then there is the phase from 1956, when he gifted 34 of his paintings to a tour guide, Maria Zourkova. He met her in Prague and fell in love with her. She returned those works after she got married. “It would be wonderful to have a glimpse of them. Then in his last years, he painted a great deal in Doha and Dubai, but Indian audiences have not had a chance to see them. Hopefully, people can travel to Doha to see them at the museum once it opens," says Dalmia.
Hoskote hopes that someday an exhibition themed around Husain’s preoccupation with science would be showcased. “He did a beautiful series, titled The Raman Effect, a homage to C.V. Raman, which looked at the refraction of light, and the relationship between that and colour. He also did a series in the later phase of his practice on Islamic knowledge, in which he referred to medieval alchemists and scientists. Someday an exhibition on this aspect of his work should be presented," he says.