A new museum dedicated to M.F. Husain to open in Doha

The Lawh Wa Qalam: M.F. Husain Museum promises a new curatorial premise and context to view the artist’s work in. Dalmia feels that Husain’s work went through many phases, which are yet to be explored. “There was an early period, full of raw talent, when he was drawing from the street life in Mumbai. Those were hypnotic works, which are rarely available for public viewing," she elaborates. Then there is the phase from 1956, when he gifted 34 of his paintings to a tour guide, Maria Zourkova. He met her in Prague and fell in love with her. She returned those works after she got married. “It would be wonderful to have a glimpse of them. Then in his last years, he painted a great deal in Doha and Dubai, but Indian audiences have not had a chance to see them. Hopefully, people can travel to Doha to see them at the museum once it opens," says Dalmia.