New on shelves: Four titles that shine a lens on our past, present and future

The Wild Robot on the Island This picture book, with gorgeous illustrations by Peter Brown, comes in his popular The Wild Robot series, made into a movie featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Roz, the robot, lands up on an island and is forced to learn the ways of the wild to survive. Intended for readers between the ages of 3 and 7, profound life lessons for adults are tucked away in these pages too. ‘The Wild Robot on the Island’, by Peter Brown, HarperCollins, 48 pages, ₹599.

Oceans: Earth's Last Wildness In his new book, co-written with Colin Butfield, naturalist David Attenborough takes the readers into the depths of the oceans, the “earth’s last wildness” as the subtitle describes them. From the mysteries of the coral reefs to the unique species that inhabit the waters, this is a magisterial story of an ecosystem hidden from our eyes but critically responsible for supporting life on earth. ‘Oceans’, by David Attenborough and Colin Butfield, Hachette India, 352 pages, ₹1,299.

The First Gentleman Former US President Bill Clinton is back with another thriller with co writer James Patterson, this one with obvious autobiographical leanings. The First Gentleman—a former President (ahem) now playing second fiddle to his wife, the reigning President—is accused of murder, which sets a pair of journalists on an investigation. ‘The First Gentleman’, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, Penguin Random House, 400 pages, ₹899.