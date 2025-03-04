Feisal Alkazi reinvents himself as a crime writer in this fiction debut, where the theft of a priceless M.F. Husain painting is the key plot point. The story is set in the heart of south Delhi, in GK II, and the sleuth is the local Ms Marple, Ragini Malhotra, who solves the mysterious death of her neighbour assisted by an auto driver, a gay man, a private investigator and her sharp intuition.

The Artful Murders, by Feisal Alkazi, Speaking Tiger, 352 pages, ₹ 499 Also read: How Dalit women in Mumbai are expressing themselves through folk music

One of Palestine’s leading thinkers Raja Shehadeh joins writer Penny Johnson to rediscover the contours of his homeland. They trace Palestine’s geography, from archaeological landmarks long demolished to the more recent urban neighbourhoods wiped out by the 1948 war.

Forgotten: Searching for Palestine’s Hidden Places and Lost Memorials, by Raja Shehadeh and Penny Johnson, Hachette, 240 pages, ₹ 699. Colonial Punjab is usually associated with male honour, a place whose men left their mark in history. In his upcoming book, Harleen Singh relates stories of Punjabi women whose contribution was crucial to the making of independent India. Using archival research, oral history and written literature, he paints a compelling portrait.

The Lost Heer: Women in Colonial Punjab, by Harleen Singh, Penguin, 544 pages, ₹ 1,299. In this charming collection, Arundhati Nath picks some of the best-known horror stories from Bengal and translates them into English. With stories by Hemendra Kumar Roy and Rabindranath Tagore, she covers a wide gamut of writers, from pulpy to high literary fiction.