New on Shelves: ‘The Artful Murders’, ‘Forgotten’ and other new titles to read

Feisal Alkazi reinvents himself as a crime writer in this fiction debut, where the theft of a priceless M.F. Husain painting is the key plot point. The story is set in the heart of south Delhi, in GK II, and the sleuth is the local Ms Marple, Ragini Malhotra, who solves the mysterious death of her neighbour assisted by an auto driver, a gay man, a private investigator and her sharp intuition.
One of Palestine’s leading thinkers Raja Shehadeh joins writer Penny Johnson to rediscover the contours of his homeland. They trace Palestine’s geography, from archaeological landmarks long demolished to the more recent urban neighbourhoods wiped out by the 1948 war.
Colonial Punjab is usually associated with male honour, a place whose men left their mark in history. In his upcoming book, Harleen Singh relates stories of Punjabi women whose contribution was crucial to the making of independent India. Using archival research, oral history and written literature, he paints a compelling portrait.
In this charming collection, Arundhati Nath picks some of the best-known horror stories from Bengal and translates them into English. With stories by Hemendra Kumar Roy and Rabindranath Tagore, she covers a wide gamut of writers, from pulpy to high literary fiction.