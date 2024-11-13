Reviving 'The Odd Couple': A new play revisits Neil Simon’s classic story

The process of creating any play is just as important as the final staging of it. The cast has not just brought their own experiences to their roles, but also has an impact on the way the production has shaped up. Kesavan shares about a moment in the first act where Oscar consoles a heartbroken Felix—a powerful, quiet scene that lets the audience get a glimpse of the depth of their friendship. “As a director, I didn’t need to do much here. The actors brought so much emotional authenticity that it felt natural and heartfelt. This moment is the heart of the play, reminding us of the bond beneath all the humour. The dedication and emotional range that the cast has brought to each scene has taken the story beyond the script," he says.