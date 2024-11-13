Reviving 'The Odd Couple': A new play revisits Neil Simon’s classic story

How do you make a play from the 1960s relevant to the audience today? It is with this idea that director Ajai Kesavan set out to revisit Neil Simon’s iconic play,The Odd Couple. The production, put together by theatre company Fools & Sages, follows the lives of two roommates who are polar opposites—Oscar, a carefree sportswriter, and Felix, an obsessively tidy man separated from his wife. Simon’s play first premiered on Broadway in 1965, after which it was revived as a film in 1968 and then as a television series in the 1970s. Since then there have been several attempts at revisiting the story line.
The version by Fools & Sages, to be staged in Bengaluru between 15-17 November at the Jagriti Theatre, taps into the story’s universal appeal about the struggles and quirks of these mismatched friends. This production is significant for another reason—the production company returns to stage after an eight-year hiatus, thus marking a new chapter in its journey.
The Odd Couple resonates with Kesavan on a rather personal level, and he believes that there is a bit of both Oscar and Felix in him. “I’m close to the characters’ ages, so I relate to their perspectives. Many close friends and family members have gone through breakups or divorces, and the emotional turmoil in those situations feels almost universal," he says.
The play still speaks to a lot of modern-day relationship dynamics. Especially with the isolation of the covid-pandemic and the role of technology and social media in changing the fabric of social interactions, there is a certain palpable sense of loneliness and a search for connection. “There is a sense of desperation in the characters that feels very relevant today. People often try to fill those emotional gaps in their lives, sometimes clashing with those closest to them," elaborates Kesavan. To make the play feel authentic to the audiences today, he encouraged the cast to draw on their own personal experiences to deepen the humour and emotional resonance. “The theme of two friends trying to fill each other’s voids is relatable, regardless of era," he adds.
Nevertheless, tackling this play as a project has been both challenging and rewarding. It is the longest play that he has directed, and one that relies heavily on the rhythm of fast-paced humour. “My experiences with friends, sharing laughs and even arguments, have really informed my approach to the interactions between Oscar and Felix," elaborates Kesavan. “Directing these scenes has taught me to guide actors in bringing nuance to their performances, while also letting some moments, especially the humorous exchanges, develop organically."
The process of creating any play is just as important as the final staging of it. The cast has not just brought their own experiences to their roles, but also has an impact on the way the production has shaped up. Kesavan shares about a moment in the first act where Oscar consoles a heartbroken Felix—a powerful, quiet scene that lets the audience get a glimpse of the depth of their friendship. “As a director, I didn’t need to do much here. The actors brought so much emotional authenticity that it felt natural and heartfelt. This moment is the heart of the play, reminding us of the bond beneath all the humour. The dedication and emotional range that the cast has brought to each scene has taken the story beyond the script," he says.