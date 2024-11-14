A new showcase revisits the legacy of Kalighat painter Becharam Das Dutta

Dutta, whose work is part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection in New York, US, is being brought under the spotlight in India as part of the fourth edition of DAG’s Iconic Masterpieces of Indian Modern Art series. Forty works, including these 19th-century Kalighat pats, will be shown at Art Mumbai, after which they will travel to Delhi in December. Besides Dutta’s series, other works on showcase include paintings by Western artists such as Thomas Daniell, Company School artist Sita Ram, M.V. Dhurandhar, M .A .R. Chughtai, Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose, Avinash Chandra, A. Ramachandran, Chittoprasad. Madhvi Parekh, and more. “Two hundred years separate the earliest work in ‘Iconic 04’—Henry Singleton’s The Last Effort and Fall of Tippoo Sultaun (c. 1802)—and the most recent, which is Rameshwar Broota’s A Child, the Youth, now Man (2003)," says Ashish Anand, CEO and managing director, DAG. “The selection of forty works is a lesson on the continuities, experimentation and differences in art practices during this exciting period."

Dutta, whose work is part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection in New York, US, is being brought under the spotlight in India as part of the fourth edition of DAG’s Iconic Masterpieces of Indian Modern Art series. Forty works, including these 19th-century Kalighat pats, will be shown at Art Mumbai, after which they will travel to Delhi in December. Besides Dutta’s series, other works on showcase include paintings by Western artists such as Thomas Daniell, Company School artist Sita Ram, M.V. Dhurandhar, M .A .R. Chughtai, Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose, Avinash Chandra, A. Ramachandran, Chittoprasad. Madhvi Parekh, and more. “Two hundred years separate the earliest work in ‘Iconic 04’—Henry Singleton’s The Last Effort and Fall of Tippoo Sultaun (c. 1802)—and the most recent, which is Rameshwar Broota’s A Child, the Youth, now Man (2003)," says Ashish Anand, CEO and managing director, DAG. “The selection of forty works is a lesson on the continuities, experimentation and differences in art practices during this exciting period."

The Kalighat pats on showcase don’t just shed light on an individual painter’s style but take one back in time when a number of hybrid forms were coming up. Art in the 19th century, under British rule, was in its “early modern phase", when artists combined colonial influences with indigenous aesthetics. Some of the significant genres that emerged at this time were the Company School and Kalighat painting. The Kalighat area of Calcutta became a centre of pilgrimage that people travelled to from afar to visit the temple of Goddess Kali. They would carry back souvenirs such as the pat, which was available for a few annas onwards.

The commerce around this area of worship began to attract other artists and craftspersons such as idol makers, potters, and more. They began to look for quicker ways of creating works to cater to the burgeoning demand. “Instead of long folding scrolls, they shifted to single-format paintings on mill-made paper with watercolour as medium. A semi-urban culture developed in the vicinity of the temple in which indigenous parameters of art practice mixed with the newly found techniques of Western art," writes academic-scholar Sohini Dhar in her essay, Gaining a Legacy, in the book accompanying the exhibition. “And Kalighat paintings are one of the best examples of this confluence of a market, technological innovations and societal development."

Besides popular religious and mythological themes, cheeky tones began to creep into Kalighat pats as well, with artists offering satirical takes on scandals and liaisons, which they gleaned from the streets. When viewed together, these works paint quite a rich portrait of the socio political milieu prevalent in Calcutta at the time. Shiva, for instance, sports a moustache fashionable among Bengali babus. “The blouses worn by women reflect a shift introduced by Jnanadanandini Devi, Rabindranath Tagore’s sister-in-law; and the appearance of curtains in some paintings draws from theatrical backdrops or early photography studios. Each of these details speaks to the Kalighat school’s role as a vivid chronicle of evolving Bengali society and style," adds Anand. And with the use of technology, Dutta was able to meet the demand for all kinds of pats with a higher degree of efficiency than his peers.

It is only now that growing scholarship is trying to go beyond the homogenised umbrella of Kalighat pat to look at individual styles. According to Anand, though occasionally names of a few Kalighat painters come up, the genre itself functioned more as a gharana, or collective, with multiple artists contributing to various elements within each work. “Little is known about Becharam Das Dutta other than the fact that this exceptional artist who signed his name to his Kalighat paintings gave primary importance to lithographed drawings, making him one of those who used the wood engraving processes of Battala in Calcutta as part of his practice," he adds.

His Kalighat paintings can be regarded as India’s earliest hand-coloured engravings. There were certain stylistic changes in his work, different from the pats prevalent at the time. For instance, his paintings are more sharply angled than most rounded traditional pats. “His colours too are flatter, moving away from the volume of the classical towards a modern idiom. The brush lines are thinner and more refined, and the knees and elbows of several figures tend to be angular rather than rounded," adds Anand. “The anatomical precision in these artworks is remarkable. A set of twenty hand-coloured pat paintings by the artist show his range and masterly ability to create a distinctive identity at a time when pats were marked by homogeneity rather than individualism."